Creek study sought to understand flooding, future needs

Efforts are underway in Cottage Grove and Deerfield to study the future environmental needs of Koshkonong Creek.
Town of Cottage Grove resident Dave Muehl of Badger Farms, lives near Koshkonong Creek, and has been pulling debris from the waterway for the last several years.
Muehl recently formed the Friends of Koshkonong Creek, a nonprofit to help fundraise for future creek works. The nonprofit is run by Muehl and town of Deerfield resident Randy Zakowski.
Koshkonong Creek needs infrastructure support, Muehl said, like significant dredging, bank reconstruction and long-term renovations to avoid flooding.
Muehl said the creek is experiencing heightened water volumes, due to increased development in the City of Sun Prairie near its headwaters. Near his property, Muehl said that drainage tile put in place to alleviate flooding is 14 inches below the water level now, and no longer helping to curb high water volumes.
Koshkonong Creek also has significant sediment buildup on its bottom, Muehl said, a high volume of fallen trees and eroded banks.
“Until they start dredging out some of that material, all of us farmers are going to be flooding,” Muehl said.
All of those factors have led to increased flooding around the creek, Muehl said, which is lead to an increased risk of flooding.
Muehl called Koshkonong Creek in its current state “a totally unsafe creek right now.”
Muehl has developed a proposal for a study of the creek, which he plans to submit to a UW-Madison program called UniverCity Alliance, which connects education and research activities to local municipalities.
The study would hopefully run from 2021 to 2024, Muehl said, and applications are due in late summer. He hopes it would lead to long-term environmental renovations to help avoid future flooding, and give local organizations a path forward.
Muehl said he’s approaching the Town of Cottage Grove, the Town of Deerfield and the City of Sun Prairie about teaming up for the study.
The Town of Cottage Grove is set to weigh its involvement, and possible use of American Rescue Plan Act funding, with the study on Tuesday, July 6. Muehl first pitched the idea to the town on June 21.
Muehl told the Cottage Grove Town Board that a study would cost $20,000 to $30,000 total. He’s envisioning asking for $5,000 from each municipality and $5,000 from the Friends of Koshkonong Creek.
The study would include the mapping of the creek, evaluating its banks, measuring sediment, hydrology, evaluating bridge conditions and understanding the physical capabilities of the stream for the next 50 years.