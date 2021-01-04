Mary O'Connor, incumbent Monona mayor, officially announced her run for re-election Tuesday, setting up for a race against current city councilor Kristie Goforth this spring.
O'Connor, a 40-year resident of Monona, was first elected as mayor in 2017 after five years on the Monona City Council, and cited a "continued need for experienced, trusted, common-sense leadership during challenging times" as one reason for her campaign for re-election.
On the other hand, Goforth is looking to shake things up in the mayor's chair.
Goforth is a former executive director of the Monona Chamber of Commerce and currently serves as executive director for local nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison. She also serves on the Dane County Parks Commission, Monona Transit Commission and more.
“When you have people who have been in positions for decades… there comes a time when you have to pass over the reigns of leadership. You just have to. New voices are so important and so critical in coming up with solutions and having good representation of all the people that live in our city,” Goforth told the Herald-Independent.
Two topics that will likely be at the forefront of voters' minds are the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and race/police issues following several high-profile incidents with the Monona Police Department over the course of the last year.
COVID-19
O'Connor has served as mayor for the COVID-19 pandemic, and said she's looking forward to getting Monona back on track, including financially.
"We have safely provided public safety and public works services while finding innovative ways to continue to provide senior, park and recreation, and library services," O'Connor said in a release. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the Monona City Council, staff and residents to get Monona back on course financially and strategically after the Covid-19 crisis ends.”
Goforth mentioned finances as well in a conversation with the Herald-Independent, saying she would like to be more innovative and creative when it comes to handling budget issues, including "finding different revenue streams" for the city.
Race in Monona
Another topic that may be on the mind of voters is that of race issues in Monona.
O’Connor’s campaign announcement listed the following as two of her accomplishments during her time as mayor:
- “Developed a detailed city committee appointment and reappointment process which has led to increased community participation and diversity on city committees.”
- “Assisted in developing the city’s response to concerns about implicit racism and bias in Monona. The city continues to work with the Nehemiah Center to hold community conversations and educate city staff, council members and the police department around these complicated issues.”
Goforth, however, said that there is still work to be done in that regard.
“I felt like our current leadership struggled to communicate with the BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) community and... that’s a space I’m comfortable working in,” Goforth said. “We know we haven’t seen the end of social unrest in our area and I felt we were vulnerable because leaders in Monona didn’t know how to speak to that community.”
Goforth, who is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, referenced a recent protest at City Hall where she said no one came out to speak to protesters from City Hall.
With a new police chief set to be hired in the next several months following Walter Ostrenga’s retirement after holding the position since 2004, Goforth says there’s an opportunity for a “new generation” of leadership in the city.
Parks
Included in O’Connor’s list of accomplishments sent to the Herald-Independent includes several parks improvements, notably the purchase of the 10-acre San Damiano property on Lake Monona, which will cost the city about $6.6 million after a $2 million grant from Dane County is factored in.
Also on the list of Monona parks that are on the list for improvements are Stone Bridge Park, Wyldhaven, Bridge Road and Schluter Parks.
Parks are on the list of thing O’Connor says “make Monona great,” along with the city’s library, pool, senior services and recreation programs.
Though they’re running against each other for the mayor’s seat, Goforth expects a friendly campaign and a good working relationship afterwards if O’Connor is to win on April 6 and the two are tasked with continuing to work together as mayor and city councilor.
“The mayor and I have a professional working relationship and have for the past several years,” Goforth said. “We have the same goals for the community, to make it the best it can be, but we have different ideas of how to make that happen. I will maintain the utmost professionalism throughout the campaign and afterwards regardless of the results.”
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file nomination papers, so it's possible another name could enter the fray before then and join O'Connor and Goforth on the ballot. This article went to print just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
