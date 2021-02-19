Candidate headshots

Monona's hopeful newcomers are holding a meet and greet to give community members a chance to get to know them.

Kristie Goforth, Patrick DePula and Nadia Dominguez will be hosting a meet and greet over Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Goforth, a current city councilor, is running for mayor against incumbent Mary O'Connor. Dominguez and DePula join Doug Wood, Kathy Thomas and Nancy Moore, current city councilors, on the April 6 ballot.

You can register for the call on Goforth's website. After registering, you will receive a Zoom invitation.

