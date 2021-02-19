Monona's hopeful newcomers are holding a meet and greet to give community members a chance to get to know them.
Kristie Goforth, Patrick DePula and Nadia Dominguez will be hosting a meet and greet over Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Goforth, a current city councilor, is running for mayor against incumbent Mary O'Connor. Dominguez and DePula join Doug Wood, Kathy Thomas and Nancy Moore, current city councilors, on the April 6 ballot.
You can register for the call on Goforth's website. After registering, you will receive a Zoom invitation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.