In a game devoid of offense, Fort Atkinson found a way to make one massive play.
Junior tight end Logan Kees caught the game-winning 44-yard touchdown from senior backup quarterback Noah Maier and Fort Atkinson’s football team edged host Monona Grove 7-6 in a Badger Small game on Friday, earning the program’s first conference championship since 2003.
Maier, entering in place of injured senior starter Carson Baker in the second quarter, lofted an on-target pass to the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Kees, who shook off an attempted arm tackle by senior defensive back Peter Ng in the middle of the field en route to paydirt on a 4th down and 7 play with 1:40 remaining. Senior Mason Brandl connected on the point after to give Fort the lead.
Fort snapped a 12-game losing streak to MG since the two sides became Badger Conference members in 2008. The Silver Eagles have won nine Badger championships since 2009, handing Fort it’s only league losses in 2012 and 2013.
Monona Grove had 11 offensive possessions, excluding a kneel-down at the end of the first half, and mustered 91 yards of total offense.
The Silver Eagles got on the board with a 15-yard interception return by junior defensive back Eddie Rivera with 4:41 left in the second quarter. Junior Cuinn Larsh’s point after sailed wide left to make it 6-0.
Fort (7-2, 6-1 Badger-Small) had 72 of its 198 total yards on the game-winning drive, which started with 4:29 remaining. Courtier had an 11-yard grab on third down to get the drive rolling followed two plays later by an eight-yard grab by senior wide receiver Cade Cosson, moving the chains again. Maier had a pair of deep passes sail long with the breeze at his back sandwiched around a three-yard run, setting up the decisive 4th down play.
The Blackhawk defense needed just one more stop.
Senior linebacker Lance Schultz blew up a first-down screen for a loss of five yards on MG’s first play of the ensuing series from its own 45-yard line. An incompletion and seven-yard run by senior quarterback Kody Cummings set up 4th and 8, where Fort senior linebacker Logan Recob was one of three players to combine on a sack to all but seal it.
Two kneel downs by Maier, who was 4-for-12 for 73 yards, made it final.
After both sides exchanged fumbles, the Silver Eagles (6-3, 4-3) started at their own 44-yard line early in the second quarter. The drive stalled out at the Fort 10-yard line when a 4th and 1 pass fell incomplete. MG’s next drive, now leading 6-0 after the interception return, started at the plus 33-yard line but was thwarted after three plays in large part due to a third down sack by Recob, leading to a punt.
Blackhawk senior defensive back Jacob Ashland had the second of his two fumbles recoveries on MG’s next drive, giving Fort possession at the plus 31-yard line with 42 seconds remaining in the half. After pass interference on a deep ball and short pass to Cosson, Brandl came on for a 28-yard field goal that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and missed.
MG’s opening series of the second period ended at the Fort 26-yard line when senior running back Markale Curry was stuffed on a fourth-and two rush.
Fort moved it inside Silver Eagle territory with seven minutes left in the game, but came up short on a 4th and 3 at the 33-yard line. MG went three and out on its next drive despite picking up eight yards on a first-down rush. Junior defensive lineman Jack Opperman came up with a key third-down stop to force the punt preceding Fort’s game-winning nine-play march.
Fort’s defense held MG to 1-for-13 on third downs and 0-for-3 on fourth downs.
Monona Grove is the No. 7 seed in its WIAA Division 2 bracket and will play at No. 2-seeded Menomonie at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.