With go-ahead from the communities it serves, Deer-Grove EMS will take proposals from prospective consultants to study staffing and other department needs.
The Deer-Grove EMS Commission voted 5-1 on April 15, with town of Cottage representative Kris Hampton dissenting, to take proposals from consultants. That follows recent votes by the Cottage Grove town and village boards and Deerfield village board to sign on.
Cottage Grove Town Board members have argued that the information being gathered could be compiled in-house, but the board has said it will participate in taking proposals in order to have a voice in the process.
The submitted proposals will include a projected cost to conduct the study. In addition to staffing, it is also expected to look at how the service is governed by the commission and to review things like emergency response times, organizational structure, facilities, finances and the impact of future community growth.
The hope is to choose a consultant by the end of May and to have a study completed by fall, in time to incorporate the results into 2022 budget decisions.
Gary Wieczorek, who represents the village of Deerfield on the commission, said it’s worth allowing prospective consultants four to six weeks to respond.
“There’s no need to rush it, and to possibly not have the best information and the best direction moving forward,” Wieczorek said.
Troy Allen, who represents the village of Cottage Grove, reminded commission members that “all this is a request for pricing, to evaluate the different organizations and to move forward from there.”
Commission members discussed at length the process for sending out the requests for proposal and for receiving submissions. In the end, they settled on Cottage Grove’s village administrator sending them out and for copies of proposals to come back to the village administrator, the fire and EMS chiefs and the commission chair.
The village of Cottage Grove is also seeking proposals for a separate study of its fire service. Commission members said the hope is to hire the same consultant to conduct both.
Deerfield village president and commission chair Greg Frutiger disagreed with copies of the submitted proposals initially going directly to village and town boards.
Frutiger said would prefer the EMS commission to review all of the submissions and then to send one to the municipal boards, as part of a recommendation on which consultant to hire.
“We’ll take that to the municipalities and say ‘this is the one we’re going with,’” Frutiger said.
Town and village board members “haven’t been on the EMS commission,” and may not fully understand its aims, Frutiger said. “I think it should come back to us.”
