Construction starts on Highway BB

Construction is set to begin this week on a project to expand the intersection of County Highway BB and Buss Road in the Village of Cottage Grove.
Plans to expand the intersection of Highway BB and Buss Road have been in the works since early 2020, when the Village of Cottage Grove and the Monona Grove School District entered into a developer’s agreement.
The construction is meant to accommodate increased traffic near Granite Ridge elementary school, a new school currently under construction on Buss Road, which is expected to be completed in Fall 2021. The school will house Monona Grove School District students in grades 3-5. The school district is funding the road upgrades to Buss Road and County Highway BB.
MSA Professional Services of Madison, the project’s engineering firm, held a public informational session on the construction on May 25.
Roadwork will start Tuesday, June 1, said Kevin Lord of MSA. It’s set to run through August. The road will be open to local traffic only, and there will be a detour rerouting vehicles to Highway 51, Interstate 94 and County Highway N.
The project will add turn lanes to both County Highway BB and Buss Road. Both roads will each have a single lane for through traffic in both directions, with turn lanes added, Lord said.
The project will also repave existing roads to the east, regrade the area slightly and add additional safety features like traffic signals and a path from the school to Lane Street. Some curb and gutter will be added on County Highway BB, Lord said.
Residents raised concerns at the public information session on May 25 about noise concerns, speed of construction vehicles in the area and safe crossing areas for school children. Several residents also raised questions about property value, tax assessment and the village of Cottage Grove annexing area during the project.Larry Konopacki, the village’s attorney, explained that residents did not lose any property or wouldn’t see any tax changes on that portion of land that was annexed. The change would just slightly shift the geographical boundaries of the Village of Cottage Grove.
Konopacki also apologized for any lack of communication with local land owners on the project.
“If we had it to do over again, we could have done a better jobe of communicating,” Konopacki said.