The Dairy Business Association, a Wisconsin dairy lobbying group, is endorsing Milissa Sargent for the 16th Senate District seat.
Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, is running to replace retiring Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, in the 16th Senate District.
DBA based its endorsement decisions on candidates’ positions on agricultural issues and, where available, their past voting records on bills supported by the association, which advocates for the state’s dairy farmers and allied businesses.
“While that district is largely urban and suburban, it also includes some of Dane County’s most productive farmland,” John Holevoet, DBA’s director of government affairs, said. “In addition to the farms in the area, there are also many constituents, me included, who earn their living indirectly from agriculture. We’re excited to see a candidate in this district who wants to understand agricultural issues better and make them her own.”
Also Monday, Sargent released the following statement announcing various Sun Prairie leaders & community members supporting her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District:
“Throughout this campaign, it has truly been a pleasure to work with the incredible people of the 16th Senate District, and I sincerely appreciate the support of folks from every corner of the District as we work together towards a better future for our state. The 16th Senate District, which includes the city and town of Sun Prairie, deserves proven and effective leadership representing them in the State Senate. I am confident that my experience and passion will bring a positive impact to the communities of the 16th Senate District as we continue in this mission together,” said Sargent. “I look forward to continuing to work with and for the people of Sun Prairie in the State Senate. Effective legislating requires strong community ties and partnerships, and is truly a team effort."
In her release, she touted endorsements from Gov. Tony Evers, Rep. Mark Pocan, Sen. Mark MillerRep. Gary Hebl, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, Sun Prairie alders Al Guyant, Bob Jokisch, Maureen Crombie, Steve Stocker, Theresa Stevens, former Sun Prairie City Council President Bill Connors, Sun Prairie School Board President Steven Schroeder, Sun Prairie School Board Member Bryn Horton and Heather DuBois Bourenane.
The DBA is also endorsing 10 state representatives from southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin in their bids for reelection. Those candidates: Rep. John Jagler R-Watertown, in the 37th District; Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, in the 38th District; Rep. Mark Born R-Beaver Dam, in 39th District; Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, in the 43rd District; Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, in the 45th District; Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, in the 49th District; Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, in the 50th District; Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, in the 51st District; Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, in the 79th District; and Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, in the 81st District.
“Southwestern Wisconsin is fortunate to be represented by several lawmakers who are steadfast advocates for dairy farmers and cheesemakers,” said Mike North, former DBA president and a commodity trader based in Platteville.
North pointed out Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who is not up for reelection this year, and Tranel, Kurtz and Novak, who are seeking another term. Tranel and Kurtz are two of the few remaining farmers in the Legislature. Novak is not a farmer, but he has been supportive of the dairy community in his district, which includes the most cheese plants of any Assembly district.
“These lawmakers are among the staunchest defenders of Wisconsin’s dairy sector,” North said. “It would be a real blow to lose any because of this year’s election.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.