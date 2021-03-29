When Devin Renner was hired as the Executive Director of the Monona Eastside Business Alliance early last year, he had no idea he was on the tails of the worst business crisis since the 2008 recession.
Renner, who celebrated his one-year anniversary at Monona Eastside (MESBA) in February, said nothing could have prepared him for the global pandemic that hit just weeks following his first day on the job.
“I often joke about how, somehow during my interview process, no one asked me ‘how do you feel about managing things during a global pandemic,’” Renner said. “It was something where I came in to the job with a lot of different ideas and plans, and it turned into trying to reinvent the wheel, and reinventing a lot of wheels.”
At MESBA, the first few months of the pandemic were focused primarily on keeping Monona’s businesses afloat in any way possible. Members of MESBA or not, Renner said he was focused on helping any local business in need of support.
“I think we really took the approach of, ‘high tides will raise all ships,’ and at that point it didn’t matter who was a member and who wasn’t a member, it was more about asking ‘who can we help,’” said Renner.
Once the initial economic shock of the pandemic began to soften and businesses were slowly permitted to reopen, Renner had to make a shift in his approach. It ultimately became more about figuring out a new normal for Monona businesses, and coming to terms with whatever that looked like.
“We couldn’t do networking events anymore, we couldn’t have gatherings, and so how could we still engage with our members and how could our members engage with each other,?” Renner said on this thought process. “At that moment, it became more about building more partnerships and building relationships with the city.”
Renner ended up forming a partnership with the Monona Parks and Recreation Department to brainstorm how MESBA could work with the city and overcome pandemic hardships for all residents.
Missy Miller, aquatics and recreation supervisor with the city of Monona, said partnering with Renner and MESBA was a lifesaver for both organizations.
“Small business communities have a strong sense of connection, but it can be challenging for businesses to break through and connect with community partners. That’s where Devin comes in,” Miller said. “He has been able to engage businesses with our community in ways we never considered before. Now more than ever we need to help support the local community in any way possible.”
MESBA and the city’s parks department collaborated for events like the scarecrow and snowman shows, and shop local bingo.
There’s more exciting things to come with MESBA, Renner said, as the organization has recently taken on tourism efforts for the city. MESBA will be launching a brand new Monona tourism website this spring.
“We’re hoping to bring some events that are connected to [tourism] and just kind of tell Monona’s story,” he said. “We’re partnering with the Ho-Chunk on some of those things, and we’re really excited to shine a bigger spotlight on Monona, and in a post- COVID world bring back tourism and really try to boost the local economy through that.”
As Renner’s inaugural y ear with MESBA comes to a close, he said he’s hopeful for the future of Monona’s local business community.
“I don’t know if there will ever be a point, even as we get back to a place that even resembles normal, where we’ll ever have a question of ‘can we overcome this,’” said Renner. “We handled 2020, so we can pretty much handle anything at this point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.