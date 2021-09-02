Monona Grove girls are first at Watertown cross country meet, boys fourth

Mackenzie Babcock gets out in front of the pack at the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown on Saturday, Aug. 28. Mackenzie Babcock won the …
The Monona Grove girls cross country team took first place, with the boys team finishing fourth, at the Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the girls race with a blistering time of 19 minutes and 24.7 seconds.
Senior Allison Yundt slid into the top 10 with a ninth-place time of 22:43.1. Junior Erica Eastman finished in 13th with a time of 23:03.8.
Senior Elena Kozich (23:38.6) and freshman Eden Nath (23:48.5) secured 21st and 22nd place, finishing the scoring for the girls team.
The boys were led by senior Jacob Anderson, who’s time of 18:00.8, earned an eighth-place finish. Senior Collin Nelson finished in 17th with a time of 18:22.5.
Senior Drew Sengos (19:50.4) and senior Brandon Rogers (19:52.1) finished back-to-back in 44th and 45th place. Freshman Dane Hurley ended in 48th with a time of 19:56.8.
Senior Aidan Manning of Verona won the event with a time of 16:37.7.
Team scores girls: Monona Grove 66, Verona Area 81, Watertown Luther Prep 87, Fort Atkinson 88, Milton 95, Catholic Memorial 130, Stoughton 163, Baraboo 207, Watertown 233, Johnson Creek 327.
Team scores boys: Verona 44, Madison West 55, Stoughton 98, Monona Grove 137, Waukesha South 141, Baraboo 167, Fort Atkinson 186, Watertown 192, Watertown Luther Prep 249, Milton 270, Catholic Memorial 327, Johnson Creek 330.