Monona police officers involved in the case of a body found in a lagoon in the city have been placed on administrative leave, but department officials are stressing this is not a case of an officer involved shooting.
“In an effort to promote complete transparency and to preserve the integrity of the investigation, we have asked the Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate this incident,” according to a police department statement. “Our department wishes to express our sincere condolences to the families of those involved.”
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the officer involved death that occurred on the morning of Saturday, June 27.
At about 1:10 a.m., officers observed a vehicle that was of interest in relation to violent crimes in Madison. The car drove by law enforcement at a high rate of speed and a short time later crashed into trees, the DOJ said.
After the crash, officers observed at least one individual running from the vehicle. Neither the driver nor any other occupants were found, even with the help of a K-9 track and search of the area.
On Monday June 29, a body was found in a lagoon in the 500 block of River Place, about four blocks from the crash site. Property located in the crashed vehicle was identified as belonging to the subject found in the lagoon. DCI’s investigation continues into attempting to determine how the body found in the lagoon is connected to the vehicle crash.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.
The involved officers from Monona Police Department have been placed on administrative leave, according to department policy.
DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement officers are cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
DCI is asking for the public’s help in identifying any individuals in this incident by contacting Dane County Crime Stoppers 266-6014 or using the website www.p3intel.com.
