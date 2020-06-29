The Friends of the Monona Senior Center’s Tuesday, July 28, summer concert featuring Carl Davick and Friends has been cancelled.
The two remaining concerts will go ahead as planned. These are Monday, July 13, Mark Croft Bank; and Tuesday, Aug. 4, Lynda and the Zeros.
Concerts will be virtual shows heard over the airwaves at WVMO 98.7 FM. Each performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last about an hour.
