A 74-year-old man was arrested by Monona police on Wednesday on charges of child pornography possession.
According to the MOPD, Peter Olson was arrested after a search warrant by Monona police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.
A press release from the MOPD said that the investigation started by a referral from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A search of Olson's residence and electronic devices led to his arrest. According to the Monona Police Department, Olson is a minister/pastor from Wisconsin. Olson was booked into the Dane County Jail and the requested charges were four counts of possession of child pornography.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).
