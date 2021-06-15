Firemen's Festival approaches

The Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival is a go this weekend, after being called off last year due to COVID-19.
The annual festival will run from Thursday, June 17 to Sunday, June 20 at Fireman’s Park, 200 Grove Street, in Cottage Grove.
Organizers say that the return of the festival, which fell to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is a milestone. It’s been an annual event for the last 90 years.
“Our goal is to raise funds for the fire department, but equally important is putting on a great family friendly event the entire community of Cottage Grove can enjoy,” said Jason Kudrna, the chairman of the festival. “Many families return year after year for their favorite events and we’re just happy to give them the opportunity to continue making those memories.”
The festival will return to its usual scale, bringing back all of its traditional activities, after Public Health Madison & Dane County lifted all its health orders related to COVID-19 beginning June 2.
“Many people are ready to start returning to normal and this will be one of their first opportunities to do so. Others are not yet ready to venture out and that is ok too,” Kudrna said.
One unique feature of this year’s festival will be the presence of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics on June 18 and 19.
Public Health Madison & Dane County staff will visit the festival on Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 3-7 p.m. to administer first or second doses of the vaccine to anyone who wants them.
“The health and safety of our guests is also important to us,” Kudrna said.
Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance, Kudrna said, and hand sanitizer and free taxis will be available.
Festivities kick off on Thursday night, with the opening of rides from and live music. Carnival rides, a beer tent, and concessions will be available throughout the weekend. And on Friday, June 18, Home Talent and Legion baseball teams will play.
Saturday morning, June 19, kicks off with the Hot 2 Trot run beginning at 7 a.m. The race includes a half-marathon, 5K course and kids run. Participants should register at hot2trotcottagegrove.org. This is the tenth year of the race.
The race is followed by an 11:30 a.m. parade on Main Street in Cottage Grove and a bean bag tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The festival wraps up Sunday, June 20 with a pancake breakfast hosted by the local Lions Club from 7:30-11:30 a.m. There will also be horse pulls at 9:30 a.m., a baseball game at 1 p.m., and a kids tractor pull at 4 p.m.
This year’s music line-up begins with The Hounds, a Wisconsin-based band, will play on Thursday, June 17 from 6-7:30 p.m.
King Sies Fries, a singer/songwriter duo, plays on Friday, June 18 from 6-10 p.m. The Love Monkeys, a Milwaukee-based cover band, performs on Friday, June 18 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Quest will play on Saturday, June 19 from 7-11 p.m. And 5th Gear, a country band that performs original country songs and modern country covers, will perform Saturday, June 19 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The festival is the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department’s largest fundraiser of the year, Kudrna said.
“The money raised from this, and other events and grants, have helped us purchase many life-saving tools and equipment to keep our community and our firefighters safe,” Kudrna said.
Some of that equipment includes a UTV and trailer, battery-powered jaws of life, and turn-out gear. Kundra said the department plans to use the proceeds from this year’s festival to purchase an “ultra-high pressure system” for one fire engine, as well as a drone.