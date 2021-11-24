Offers go here

hot

Cottage Grove marks the opening of new Comfort Suites hotel

  • 1 min to read

Cottage Grove’s first hotel celebrated a grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The new hotel, located at 1607 Landmark Drive, was developed by Greywolf Partners, Inc., and was constructed by Consolidated Construction Co. Inc., of Appleton Wisconsin.

The hotel opened in late October, and is now accepting reservations. The 82-room hotel has been in the works for several years.

Village of Cottage Grove administrators and village board members came out to mark the occasion with a ribbon-cutting, alongside members of the Greywolf development team, construction staff, and others.

Kevin Duffy of Consolidated Construction said that the project weathered multiple setbacks from development to construction, and was completed despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and challenges facing the construction industry. The project also had an architectural change early on,

The hotel will be operated by S&L Hospitality of Verona.

Village of Cottage Grove President John Williams also spoke about the importance of the hotel and how it will impact the growth of the community.

The final speaker during the program was Joe Wagner, CEO of Greywolf Partners, Inc., the developer of the Comfort Suites Cottage Grove.

“They say it takes a village, and we literally had a village, and then some, in order to get this hotel done,” said Wagner. “It was not easy, but we are so proud to bring the first hotel to Cottage Grove. I think it is a beautiful property.” said Wagner.

