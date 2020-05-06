To the editor,
On the May 4 Monona City Council meeting, I cast the lone nay vote rejecting the proposal to delay the opening of the Monona Farmers Market from May 17 to May 31. In a typical year, they would have opened on May 3.
Farmers markets have been deemed an essential business by the state. Monona’s market is ready to go with a one-way walk-through model that the North Side Farmers Market is utilizing. Public Health of Dane County has approved these operations as safe.
A delayed opening wipes out one month of their already short season. They’ll now have to refund farmers fees for selling food, which puts them in a difficult financial situation. It also prevents farmers and locally-owned restaurants from selling their goods and earning some income. One of those restaurants is Stalzy’s Deli, whose owner is a Monona resident.
Many of the farmers were prepared to sell on May 17 and had timed their produce for that market opening date. They cannot hold the produce until May 31, resulting in food waste.
The primary reason I was given for the delayed opening at the council meeting was that the bathrooms cannot be opened in time for May 17. Market board members feel that bathrooms are not needed for this style of market, since there is no hanging out, just shopping.
I am disappointed by this decision to prevent our residents with more access to locally grown, organic food.
Kristie Goforth Schilling
Monona City Council
