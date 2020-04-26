Ultimate Construction in Cottage Grove is expected to break ground May 11 on a new clubhouse for Madison United Rugby (MUR) at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove.
Completion is expected in November.
The two-level building will include four locker rooms, spectator restrooms, a concession area, a changing area for game officials and an equipment storage area. In addition, the second level will feature an area capable of hosting up to 170 people for rugby and non-rugby events as well as two outdoor decks overlooking the complex’s two rugby fields.
“This contract (with Ultimate Construction) represents the culmination of our effort over several years to secure the funding and build a clubhouse facility at our home fields,” said MUR President Jeremy Holiday. “We thank the over 230 members of the Madison rugby community who have contributed to making this dream a reality as well as the village of Cottage Grove for their partnership. This next step will help make our facility one of the finest in the nation.”
Located at 4064 Vilas Road, the complex serves as a home field for three competitive adult teams, the UW-Madison’s men’s and women’s programs, five high school programs – four boys and one girls – as well as a youth flag rugby program.
“This project began with a conversation with a lead donor in 2007,” said Max Zukowski, MUR member and project manager for the clubhouse. “Prior to that, rugby in Dane County had existed since 1962.”
Until the Cottage Grove field was opened in 2008, county rugby team rented fields throughout the area for games and practices. Since its opening, the complex has hosted teams and spectators from across the state, Midwest and nation as well as international guests.
The clubhouse was the next part of the dream.
“Simply put, we only had a million dollars to start with,” Zukowski said. “That started us where we were. We needed another $1.5 million to build the clubhouse. It’s taken us 11 years to get where we have the funds to build the clubhouse.”
Plans were approved by the Cottage Grove Village Board last year.
“We were I a spot in 2017 that building a clubhouse by 2020 was within reach,” Zukowski said.
The work by Ultimate Construction won’t include some finishing touches, like the building out of the food warming center and bar. Volunteers will finish those projects by December, Zukowski said.
“We’re building this without and debt,” he said.
Zukowski said all the team that use the fields have annual winter banquets, and he anticipates they will be held in the new clubhouse. And, while serving members is the first priority for the clubhouse, being open to community events is also a possibility.
“That definitely will be an opportunity,” Zukowski said. “It is being built as a rugby facility, but the schedule does allow itself to be open for those types of gatherings to benefit the community.”
The exterior of the clubhouse will follow the existing red, white and gray color scheme. Bleachers now offer seating for about 1,000. A smaller shelter and maintenance garage on site will remain.
The second-story banquet facility will have capacity of about 150.
“There will be viewing patios on each side, 60 feet by 12 feet covered balconies,” Zukowski said. “That would increase capacity by another 100 or so each.”
Anybody watching one game from a balcony will be able to walk through the bar area and access the balcony on the other side.
“When it’s 70 degrees and sunny, we already have a wonderful facility,” Zukowski aid. “What’s going to make this facility a step up is when it’s 40 degrees and raining, people can still watch rugby under the cover of the roof.
“Games are played in snow in November and in horizontal rain in March. This will offer a pleasant viewing experience no matter what.”
The first level of the building will provide a concession stand an area for players and other game personnel. Locker rooms, training rooms and a referee room will be featured in the layout.
It’s expected the building will generate enough revenue to pay for annual maintenance costs.
“There is an opportunity for this facility to be sustainable for us to continue down this path we’ve been on since 1962,” Zukowski said. “This is another example of what value we can offer to members.”
Located in Bakken Park, the MUR rugby facility is part of its ongoing improvements making the area a destination for residents of Cottage Grove and visitors.
“The village of Cottage Grove is excited about MUR’s commitment to the development of Bakken Park,” Sean Brusegar, the village’s parks and recreation director. “With the village’s planned construction of an additional shelter with restrooms and a 2,500-square-foot splash pad, MUR’s clubhouse project really cements Bakken Park as a true destination park. MUR has been a good partner and steward to not only Bakken Park but the village as well.”
