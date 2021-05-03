Water main flushing in the city of Monona will begin Monday, May 10, and run about 8 weeks between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The city asks that you refrain from using water for about one hour if you see flushing in your area. Flushing removes natural minerals such as iron and calcium, which are harmless, but may discolor your water. If you notice discoloration, please flush your faucets through the cold tap only until it is clear.
Check mymonona.com to see where we are flushing. Call the city at 222-2525 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.