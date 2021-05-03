Water main flushing in the city of Monona will begin Monday, May 10, and run about 8 weeks between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The city asks that you refrain from using water for about one hour if you see flushing in your area. Flushing removes natural minerals such as iron and calcium, which are harmless, but may discolor your water. If you notice discoloration, please flush your faucets through the cold tap only until it is clear.

Check mymonona.com to see where we are flushing. Call the city at 222-2525 with questions.

Recommended for you

Load comments