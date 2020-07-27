The Ad Hoc String Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, off the back porch of the Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
The Back Porch Concert Series has been cancelled for all of 2020 due to the coronavirus, but Bill Brendler has offered to videotape this band. The tape will be played on Monona cable TV in the near future.
“You are welcome to come and be an audience for them, but please wear masks, bring your own chairs and social distance when you set them up,” said Ann Waidelich, president, Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society. “We will set out a donation box; please be generous since we will be short this year with no concerts or ice cream social.”
