Monona Grove volleyball introduces Todd Andersen-Goldsworthy as new head coach

The Silver Eagles kick off its fall 2021 volleyball season this week with a new coach at the helm.
Todd Andersen-Goldsworthy, who has spent eight years in the program and teaches math in the district, takes over for Melissa Hahn in his first year as head coach.
“I’m excited to see the girls come together as a team this year and get back to being able to play a full competition schedule,” said Andersen-Goldsworthy. “With the conference realignment, we’ll get the chance to see some different teams this year which always brings new challenges.”
The Badger Conference has split up into four regions for the upcoming season. Monona Grove, Fort Atkinson, Milton and Stoughton are a part of the Badger Southeast.
The Silver Eagles hope the 2021 season goes more like the second half of the 2020 alternate-fall season than the first half. The start of the 2020 season saw the Silver Eagles go 1-4. However, Monona Grove played .500 down the stretch, and earned a 3-2 win against Stoughton in the first round of regionals, finishing with a record of 4-7.
“At the Waunakee scrimmage this past weekend, we were able to try out some different line up options, and I was most impressed with our girls ability to adapt on the fly,” said Andersen-Goldsworthy. “We saw some good competition, and overall performed well for having just a week of preparation and practice under our belts.”
Monona Grove returns senior Jada Braun for her fourth season on varsity, along with seniors Emersyn Lang and Gabby Rivera. Sophomore Brooklyn Tortorice also returns for another varsity season.
The Silver Eagles open up the season at the UW-Whitewater Invitational on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28. Monona Grove has its first home game against Waunakee on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The roster includes seniors Lauren Buss, Courtney Havertape, Sophi Melde, MacKenzie Zapp, Gabby Rivera, Melina Guastella, Avery Potter, Emersyn Lang and Jada Braun. The junior class includes Ava Runhaar, Dani Lucey, Taylor Moreau, Jane Procter and Liz Priebusch. Two players, Paxton Braun and Brooklyn Tortorice, make up the sophomore class.