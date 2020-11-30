A lot of sweat, a lot of hard work and a lot of learning about basketball has paid off for Monona Grove High School girls basketball point guard Peighton Nelson.
The 5-foot-9 senior point guard has agreed to continue her basketball career at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan located southwest of Ann Arbor.
“When I met with the team and players they were all super welcoming and had a lot of good energy. I knew that this was going to be the right fit for me and I am so thankful to have this opportunity,” said Nelson, who hopes to adopt a science-related major such as biology.
Hillsdale is an NCAA Division II school that plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with schools in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
In her junior year of 2019-20, Nelson averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
She was named to the All-Badger South Conference first team.
Silver Eagles’ head coach Tyler Kuehl said Nelson should be a valuable member of the Hillsdale women’s basketball squad.
“She has a skill set that will make her immediately ready to play at the next level. She has incredible fundamentals paired with college-level speed and athleticism. On top of that, I don’t think she is anywhere near her ceiling,” Kuehl said. “Specifically, her ability to attack the basket and find open teammates will make her a huge asset on offense. Defensively, she is one of the quickest players I have ever seen and has great instincts. Both of those traits will help her fit in right away on a college team.”
Aside from basketball, Nelson has also qualified three times for the WIAA girls’ state cross-country meet and she has also been a successful runner on the track and field team.
