The Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) in Monona has received another state grant, its second in the last two months.
On Nov. 18, Gov. Evers announced the distribution of $6.6 million in funds from the administration’s COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant program. The program was put in place earlier in the year to fund organizations that provide care to school kids during the pandemic.
ALNC was awarded $35,511.25 from the multimillion dollar grant pool.
“These out-of-school support providers are a critical part of ensuring Wisconsin kids have access to high-quality programming and a safe place to go,” Evers said. “The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our kids, and these organizations have stepped up in a big way to make sure they have the support they need to stay resilient.”
Official funding for the grant program is filtered through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) is responsible for administering the grant money.
DOA officials stated that the funds are intended to cover specific COVID related needs such as lost revenue, increased staffing costs, cleaning and sanitation services, and miscellaneous expenses to protect top tier programming impacted by the pandemic.
“These organizations are lifelines for so many families and children,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “Investing in their financial stability will undoubtedly contribute to a quicker recovery for Wisconsin’s communities and families.”
Michael Strigel, president and executive director of ALNC, said the center plans on utilizing the grant funds to support its nature school.
Open to kids aged kindergarten through middle school, ALNC’s nature school is a program run every weekday afternoon to keep school children occupied after a day that, for many, has been spent learning virtually from home.
Held entirely outside, Strigel said the after school program is a great way to socially distance while also helping kids interact with one another in ways that virtual school may fall short on.
“We are incredibly grateful to the governor for providing us with this assistance,” Strigel said.
In addition to funding the after school nature program, the grant funds will also be used to purchase COVID-19 protection equipment for the nature center, such as PPE.
ALNC also received a $20,839 grant from the state in early November as one of 385 organizations to receive COVID-19 Cultural Organization grants.
