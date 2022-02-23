hot MONONA GROVE BOYS BASKETBALL Monona Grove boys basketball drops games against Milton, Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 23, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Monona Grove boys basketball team put up a fight against Milton, the seventh-ranked team in Division 2 before losing 64-52 on Friday, Feb. 18.Monona Grove senior guard Jordan Hibner recorded a game-high 23 points. Sophomore guard Emmett Toijala added seven points for the Silver Eagles.Milton (18-4, 11-2), was led by Jack Campion, who scored 16 points.Monona Grove drew the 10th seed in the Division 2 playoff seeding and will travel to Portage (11-11, 6-8) in the first round of regionals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1.MILTON 64, MONONA GROVE 52Monona Grove 22 30 — 52Milton 30 34 — 64Monona Grove (52)--Rivera 2-0-4; Hibner 9-3-23; Erb 1-0-2; Inda 1-0-3; Gramann 2-0-6; Anderson 0-2-2; Wendricks 1-0-3; Toijala 2-2-7. Totals: 19-7-52.Milton (64)--Goll 3-3-10; Campion 7-1-16; McIntyre 6-3-15; Kirk 3-2-8; Widner 2-4-9; Wuetrich 1-0-2; Kavanaugh 1-2-4. Totals: 23-15-64.Three-point goals--Monona Grove 7 (Hibner 2, Gramann 2, Wendricks, Toijala, Inda), Milton 3 (Goll, Campion, Widner). Free throws missed--Monona Grove 3, Milton 1.Total fouls--Monona Grove 11, Milton 13.Monona Grove 57, Stoughton 72The Silver Eagles could not contain the leading scorer in the Badger-East Ty Fernholz, who scored 28 points for Stoughton. MG took a 72-57 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 15.Monona Grove junior Jordan Hibner recorded 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Junior guard Eddie Rivera added 10 points on 5-7 shooting.Sawyer Schipper of Stoughton (9-11, 5-8) scored 21 points.Stoughton 72, Monona Grove 57Monona Grove 21 36 — 57Stoughton 34 38 — 72Monona Grove (tp) — Hibner 14, Rivera 10, Toijala 9, Gramann 7, Bittner 6, Bahr 4, Weise 3, Inda 2, Thomas 2. Totals 57.Stoughton (tp) — T. Fernholz 28, Schipper 21, L. Fernholz 10, Zywicki 6, Johnson 4, Seidel 2, Harman 1. Totals 72. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you