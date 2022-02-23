 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS BASKETBALL

Monona Grove boys basketball drops games against Milton, Stoughton

The Monona Grove boys basketball team put up a fight against Milton, the seventh-ranked team in Division 2 before losing 64-52 on Friday, Feb. 18.

Monona Grove senior guard Jordan Hibner recorded a game-high 23 points. Sophomore guard Emmett Toijala added seven points for the Silver Eagles.

Milton (18-4, 11-2), was led by Jack Campion, who scored 16 points.

Monona Grove drew the 10th seed in the Division 2 playoff seeding and will travel to Portage (11-11, 6-8) in the first round of regionals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1.

MILTON 64, MONONA GROVE 52

Monona Grove 22 30 — 52

Milton 30 34 — 64

Monona Grove (52)--Rivera 2-0-4; Hibner 9-3-23; Erb 1-0-2; Inda 1-0-3; Gramann 2-0-6; Anderson 0-2-2; Wendricks 1-0-3; Toijala 2-2-7. Totals: 19-7-52.

Milton (64)--Goll 3-3-10; Campion 7-1-16; McIntyre 6-3-15; Kirk 3-2-8; Widner 2-4-9; Wuetrich 1-0-2; Kavanaugh 1-2-4. Totals: 23-15-64.

Three-point goals--Monona Grove 7 (Hibner 2, Gramann 2, Wendricks, Toijala, Inda), Milton 3 (Goll, Campion, Widner). Free throws missed--Monona Grove 3, Milton 1.

Total fouls--Monona Grove 11, Milton 13.

Monona Grove 57, Stoughton 72

The Silver Eagles could not contain the leading scorer in the Badger-East Ty Fernholz, who scored 28 points for Stoughton. MG took a 72-57 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Monona Grove junior Jordan Hibner recorded 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Junior guard Eddie Rivera added 10 points on 5-7 shooting.

Sawyer Schipper of Stoughton (9-11, 5-8) scored 21 points.

Stoughton 72, Monona Grove 57

Monona Grove 21 36 — 57

Stoughton 34 38 — 72

Monona Grove (tp) — Hibner 14, Rivera 10, Toijala 9, Gramann 7, Bittner 6, Bahr 4, Weise 3, Inda 2, Thomas 2. Totals 57.

Stoughton (tp) — T. Fernholz 28, Schipper 21, L. Fernholz 10, Zywicki 6, Johnson 4, Seidel 2, Harman 1. Totals 72.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK