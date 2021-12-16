Laila Howe scores winner for Stoughton Icebergs over Viroqua, Icebergs defeat Beaver Dam

The Stoughton Icebergs, a girls hockey co-op with players from Monona Grove and McFarland High School, handled Beaver Dam with a 12-0 victory on Friday, Dec. 10.
Stoughton struck in the first period with five goals as Samantha Nelson scored off an assist from Morgan Rhyner. Addy Milota made it 2-0 with a goal and then assisted Katelynn Weeks with a goal. Laila Howe of Monona Grove scored after an assist from Weeks and Avery Gerothanas of Monona Grove, and Milota pushed the lead to 5-0 after scoring off assists from Weeks and Howe off a power play.
In the second period, Weeks got the puck past the goalie with an assist from Howe. Arianna Stroede of Monona Grove scored on a power play, with assists from Rhyner and Carley O’Neil. The Icebergs increased their lead to 8-0 after Alexa Bartels scored off assists from Elliana Gaustad and Jenna Klonsinski.
Bartels added her second goal of the night with assists coming from Gerothanas and Stroede. Alayna Graf increased the lead to 10-0 with a goal from Alexa Disch and Klonsinski. Disch scored unassisted with 6:21 gone by in the third period and Strode added one more with an assist from Disch.
Goalie Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove had eight saves in the win.
Stoughton 12, Beaver Dam 0
S 5 3 4 12
B 0 0 0 0
1st Period
S- Samantha Nelson (Morgan Rhyner), 2:57. S- Addy Milota, 5:22. S- Katelynn Weeks (Addy Milota), 10:25. S- Laila Howe (Katelynn Weeks, Avery Gerothanas), 11:33. S- Addy Milota (Katelynn Weeks, Laila Howe), 14:45.
2nd Period
S- Katelynn Weeks (Laila Howe), 10:21. S- Arianna Stroede (Morgan Rhyner, Carley O’Neil), 12:52. S- Alexa Bartels (Elliana Gaustad, Jenna Klonsinski), 13:42.
3rd Period
S- Alexa Bartels (Avery Gerothanas, Arianna Stroede), 2:24. S- Alayna Graf (Alexa Disch and Jenna Klonsinski), 3:21. S- Alexa Disch, 6:21. S- Arianna Stroede (Alexa Disch), 10:04.
Stoughton 3
Viroqua 2
Laila Howe of Monona Grove scored the game-winning goal for the Stoughton Icebergs in the third period over Viroqua on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Viroqua took the lead with 13:31 left in the first period as Rachel Simonson scored off an assist from Leonie Boettcher. The Icebergs responded quickly with a goal from Carley O’Neil of Stoughton off an assist from Samantha Nelson of Stoughton. Howe added a goal for the Icebergs in the second period off an assist from Addy Milota of Stoughton to give the Icebergs a 2-1 lead.
In the third period, Viroqua’s Simonson scored her second of the night off assists from Boettcher and Sylvi Shonka. With 5:53 left in the game, Howe put the Icebergs in the lead for good with a goal off an assist from Milota and Morgan Rhynder of Stoughton. Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove had 21 saves in the win for Stoughton.
Stoughton 3, Viroqua 2
V 1 0 1 2
S 1 1 1 3
1st Period
V- Rachel Simonson (Leonie Boettcher), 13:31. S- Carley O’Neil (Samantha Nelson), 12:30.
2nd Period
S- Laila Howe (Addy Milota), 16:33.
3rd Period
V- Rachel Simonson (Leonie Boettcher and Sylvi Shonka), 6:53. S- Laila Howe (Addy Milota and Morgan Rhynder), 5:53.