Halderson trial enters second week

Jurors are hearing a variety of testimony this week as the prosecution case against Chandler M. Halderson continues. He is charged in the death of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson of Windsor.
Dane County prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson murdered his parents on July 1 in their home and then tried to dispose of their bodies. He made a missing persons report to the Dane County Sheriff’s on July 7 claiming his parents went to their Langlade County cabin with an unknown couple. He was charged with the crime the next day after an interview at the Dane County Sheriff’s Department headquarters.
The 23-year-old is charged with two felony counts each of first degree intentional homicide, providing false information about a kidnapped or missing person, mutilating a corpse, and hiding a corpse. The trial began Jan. 3 with jury selection and opening statements and testimony the next day.
The testimony of Jan. 11 included Dane County Sheriff’s Department deputies who are experts in various ways of collecting evidence. The testimony included Deputy Scott Kuntz expert on photographic and video data. Kuntz studied security camera footage showing the Halderson home in the overnight hours after the murders. He believes a flickering light recorded by the camera was the indoor fireplace of the home during the overnight of the murders. Prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson tried to destroy the bodies in the fireplace after the murders. Kuntz’s study of the footage included a reverse projection recreation later in the summer to pinpoint the window where the light came from.
The testimony was followed by testimony about processing the contents of the fireplace to recover evidence, including bone fragments, from the ash trap.
Dr. Cori Breslaver, the deputy medical examiner for Dane County testified in the afternoon. She said Bart Halderson was shot in the back and those wounds to his torso was the manner of death.The testimony on Jan. 10 included information about the sheriff’s department searches of a property connected to family of Chandler Halderson’s former girlfriend. The torso of Bart Halderson was discovered on the farm in a location where Chandler Halderson was seen on July 8.
The rifle prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson used in the murders was shown to jurors. The farm property owner found the rifle in a barn later in the fall and notified authorities. Evidence recovered from the Halderson home was also introduced. Rifle magazines and ammunition, cutting tools, an axe, garbage cans, rope and tarp which connect Chandler Halderson to the two properties and the murders was introduced.
At the end of the first trial week, the jury saw images of Bart and Krista Halderson. Testimony about the site along the Wisconsin River where her legs were recovered was also offered.
Close family friends of the Bart and Krista Halderson family testified Jan. 5 about their interactions with Chandler Halderson in early July.
Prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson made elaborate efforts to “catfish” his family and then girlfriend about a job, schooling, and possible future with SpaceX before the stories unraveled.