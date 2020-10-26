Monona Grove High School football coach Mike Stassi walked into the team locker room at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 22, 2013 as his players huddled together waiting for words of inspiration. The team needed them as it trailed Greendale 17-0 at halftime of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 3 championship game.
As team quarterback Tyler Blang recalled, the coach stood in front of the team holding a granola bar.
“Coach Stassi took a big bite of his granola bar, started to chew, and calmly said, ‘We can do this. We’re only down by 17. We can do this.’” Then he walked away,” Blang said. “That’s it. He knew nothing else needed to be said.”
Monona Grove regrouped in the second half as Blang threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Riley in the third quarter to cut the lead to 17-7.
Less than four minutes into the fourth quarter, MG reduced the deficit to three as Blang connected with Trey Powers for a 34-yard pass to make it a 17-14 game.
The game stayed that way until there were 53 seconds remaining as Brock Offerdahl muscled his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run. The Silver Eagles would win the game, 21-17 and walk away with the gold ball championship trophy.
“Our defense shut them down, and our offense was on a roll,” Blang said. “It was by far the greatest game I have ever been a part of.”
After graduating from high school in 2014, Blang had some successful seasons playing quarterback at UW-Platteville where he followed in his father’s footsteps and studied civil engineering. He now works as a traffic engineer in Raleigh, N.C.
It may not seem like eight years ago, but it has been that long since Blang led MG to a 14-0 record and a state championship. Memories of that special season remain with Blang, and he now applies the lessons learned from playing sports to his professional life.
Learning from dad
Blang’s father Darin was his first teacher when it came playing football.
“I think he even taught me how to throw a perfect spiral before he taught me how to tie my own shoes,” said Blang, who also acquired a love for the game from his brother Brady, Pat Mackesey, his coach in Monona PeeWee Football and coach Bruce Way, who was his mentor in youth league football during his middle school years.
Blang then tried out for football as a freshman at Monona Grove, but his size turned out to be a handicap.
“I was an extremely small, underdeveloped kid. I remember I was 5-foot-4, 110 lbs coming into my freshman season, and people doubted if I would ever be big, strong, or fast enough to play at the higher levels,” he said.
Thanks to a growth spurt, Blang grew to 6-foot-3, 178 pounds by the time he made the varsity team as a junior. He was elevated to first-string quarterback in 2013, his senior year. There were a lot of question marks about the team before the season began.
“We lost a lot of starters from the year before, and there was a lot of doubt if we would be able to fill their shoes and continue the streak of MG football’s success,” Blang said. “I like to think we used that doubt to put a chip on our shoulder, and it brought us closer together than any team I have ever been a part of.”
Like many football teams that achieve success, the 2013 Silver Eagles took each game one at a time and thoughts of winning a state title never entered their minds.
Monona Grove ended the regular season 9-0, holding opponents to nine points or less in seven games including three shutouts. The Silver Eagles kept on rolling in the postseason with wins over Milton and Edgerton in the Level 1 and Level 2 playoff games.
Next came a challenging battle against defending state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial. The Crusaders led 17-6 early in the fourth quarter, but MG running back Toren Young scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:33 remaining to reduce the lead to 17-12.
Monona Grove took the lead with two minutes to play as Blang threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Offerdahl. Powers caught a pass from Blang on the 2-point conversion and the Silver Eagles held on from there for a 20-17 win.
“The atmosphere at that game was unbelievable, and the stadium was packed with people around the entire field,” Blang recalled. “It felt like time froze when Brock caught the game winning touchdown pass, and the student section stormed the field.”
Blang ended the 2013 campaign with 96 completions in 186 pass attempts for 1,627 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was also a threat running the ball with 1,134 yards and 15 touchdowns. Young, a future University of Iowa running back led the Silver Eagles with 1,143 yards on the ground with 11 touchdowns.
Blang, Young and Offerdahl were unanimous selections for the Badger South All-Conference first team offense.
Aside from football, Blang excelled on the Silver Eagles’ boys’ basketball team and averaged eight points in 43 varsity games. He also played baseball at Monona Grove.
Heading for Platteville
After graduating from high school in 2014, Blang took a two-year break from sports and attended classes at Madison College. Yet, he got the itch to play football again and transferred to UW-Platteville in 2016.
Blang played five games at quarterback for the Pioneers in 2017 and completed 22-of-41 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns. Playing college sports brought on new challenges for Blang, who was obligated to attend team practices while tending to his studies.
“If you want to be a college athlete, you need to be extremely organized and motivated, and always remember that schoolwork comes first,” Blang said. “If you can’t handle your schoolwork, you can’t handle college athletics.”
After graduating in 2019, Blang was hired by HNTB, a nationwide civil engineering firm and moved to the firm’s Raleigh, N.C. office.
Last August, he switched branches of engineering and is now a traffic engineer for Exult Engineering, also in Raleigh.
With his career off to a good start, Blang appreciates the support he received from his parents and siblings during his athletic and educational pursuits. Becoming a student athlete was the best decision he could have made.
“I’m a big believer that sports teach so many lifelong lessons, especially at the collegiate level,” Blang said. “College athletics connects you to so many people, forces you to improve your time management skills, pushes you to be the best version of yourself, and gives you memories you’ll never forget.”
