MONONA GROVE BOYS SOCCER

Six Monona Grove boys soccer players selected to all-conference team

Senior midfielder/forward Jordan Davis-Troller and senior defensive midfielder Owen Dziedzic headlined a group of Silver Eagles selected to the Badger-East All-Conference team.

Jordan Davis-Troller and Owen Dziedzic

Seniors Jordan Davis-Troller, left, and Owen Dziedzic, right, were named to the Badger-East All-Conference first team.

Davis-Troller, a first-team selection and team captain, had seven goals for the Silver Eagles. Dziedzic, also a first-team selection and team captain, helped the Monona Grove defense improve throughout the season, only conceding 20 goals in their final 11 games.

Nathan Haberli

After leading the team in goals scored, junior Nathan Haberli was named to the Badger-East All-Conference second team. 

Junior forward Nathan Haberli was the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals scored, earning second-team honors. Earning second-team honors was senior defender and team captain Isaac Cram.

Issac Cram
Senior defender Issac Cram earned second team honors on the Badger-East All-Conference team. 

Honorable mentions for all-conference include senior defender Carter Ryan and junior midfielder Ben Zielke, who scored five goals.

Carter Ryan

Senior Carter Ryan was named as an honorable mention for the Badger-East All-Conference team. 
Ben Zielke
Junior midfielder Ben Zielke plays a ball downfield against DeForest. Zielke was selected as an honorable mention for the Badger-East All-Conference team. 

