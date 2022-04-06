Smith receives second term on Dane County Board representing Monona

Smith was elected to the Dane County Board to represent District 24 in 2020, currently works as a director of public affairs for a state agency, and has experience with several local activist groups.
“I’m very excited to be reelected to another term, and humbled by the very strong level of support I received,” Smith said. “I think it’s clear with the high level of support that I got that my expertise matters, and voters have shown that that’s what they’re looking for in a county board supervisor.”
Keaveny has lived in the Monona community since childhood, and got involved in public service last year after organizing a grassroots campaign calling to reform law enforcement hiring processes in Monona.
“I’m proud of the campaign that I ran. I learned a lot, it was a fantastic experience,” Keaveny said. “I’m extremely grateful for all of the support that I got…I had fantastic conversations with people.”
Keaveny identified his priorities from the campaign as law enforcement reform, criminal justice reform and affordable housing access.
“I’m very passionate about the issues I ran on, and I’m going to continue to stay involved,” he continued. “I’m going to keep working on these issues, and (I’m) very excited to see what the next chapter brings.”
Smith said her priorities, continued from her current term, are clean water, conservation, housing access, and prevention and diversion programs as alternatives to the criminal justice system.
“I feel like I have a mandate. I’m just excited,” Smith added. She also said she walked more than 160 miles this campaign season, going door to door.