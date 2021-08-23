At a roundtable on Aug. 18, the city of Monona’s top government officials, school district leaders, and community stakeholders discussed the city’s latest developments in economics, schools, policing and COVID-19.
The quarterly event was hosted by the Monona Eastside Business Alliance (MESBA).
Among those present were Congressman Mark Pocan, State Senator Melissa Agard, Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin, Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson, City Administrator Bryan Gadow, and Dane County Board Supervisor Sarah Smith.
Mayoral report
San Damiano and the city’s 2022 budget were among the highlights of a report from Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor at last Wednesday’s event.
The city took ownership of San Damiano, a former friary at 4123 Monona Drive, on June 1.
O’Connor said that although there’s been demand to see the interior of the home at the San Damiano property, it will remain locked to the public until a structural study can be done.
“We’re planning to have a structural evaluation done in the coming months because we’re really not sure if it’s even safe for people, especially large groups of people, to be in,” she said.
If the study were to find the home structurally safe, O’Connor said she anticipates some open houses for the public to take a look around.
O’Connor said the city is also planning for an archeological study to be done on the property, which would determine if there are Native American burial mounds present at the site.
“I know there’s been talk about potential burial mounds there… right now there’s no conclusive evidence that there are any, but that’s one of the reasons that… we’re planning to do the archeological study,” she said. “Right now we’re just encouraging people to come and visit, and we hope to start a planning process sometime early in the new year.”
Looking ahead to 2022, O’Connor said the city’s capital and operating budgets for next year are in the works. City council members will see the capital budget in September, O’Connor said, and will likely vote on it in October.
That would be followed closely by the operating budget, which would go before the council in October and be voted on in November. O’Connor said there will be opportunity for public input at those meetings.
Economic development
Two potential mixed-use apartment and retail complexes are among the top economic developments that may unfold in Monona this year, according to City Administrator Bryan Gadow.
If approved by the city, one would sit at 6501 Bridge Road, current home to Monona Garden Family Restaurant. The owner of the eatery, Nick Semovski, is retiring.
The complex would be a mixed-use building with retail and condo spaces on the ground floor and nearly 40 apartments on the second floor. Gadow said the project is “in the middle of our review process.”
On Monona Drive, the other slightly larger project would be a four-story building occupying 4711 Monona Drive to 4601 Monona Drive, which is currently home to BMO Harris Bank.
Amenities of the building would include space for three retail businesses on the ground floor, with floors two through four consisting of apartment units.
Schools
Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson joined last Wednesday’s roundtable to give updates on school renovations, taxes, budget and what to expect in the upcoming school year.
Olson said the district is “on time and on budget” with the addition of its brand-new Granite Ridge School in Cottage Grove, which is set to open this fall for more than 400 Monona Grove students in grades three through five.
At the high school, Olson said the new outdoor athletic stadium is complete with synthetic turf and a brand-new track.
The facilities referendum, held to help fund various school renovations, has ended up with a tax increase to the public that’s less than what district personnel expected or originally reported, Olson said.
“We had estimated a mill rate increase of 29 cents, and the actual turned out to be 15 cents,” he said. “It’s not a tax decrease, of course taxes still went up to pay for that, but it’s significantly less than the amount we discussed.”
Budget wise, Olson reported that the district will need to use one-time federal funds to fill an almost $1 million hole in its 2021-22 budget. He said a freeze on per pupil spending from the state legislature has contributed to that nearly million-dollar deficit.
“The good news is, we don’t have to do reductions and we’re able to get by, but we’re getting by with one-time funds,” Olson said. “That is concerning and something we’ll have to be very thoughtful of going forward.”
Olson also provided updates on how COVID-19 will impact the upcoming school year, saying the district is standing behind its decision to require mandatory masking in schools, but will also be providing a voluntary virtual learning option through CESA 9, a Tomahawk based non-profit organization.
Representatives from One City Schools, the charter school set to open in Monona this fall, also joined last week’s roundtable.
David Stephan, chief operating officer with One City Schools, said the charter is currently in the process of moving into its new home on Monona’s WPS campus at 1707 W. Broadway. The school will first open to kindergarten through fourth grade before expanding the following year to grades five through 12.
Police
It’s been a busy first two months on the job for Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin.
Chaney Austin addressed the roundtable last week with updates on recent traffic enforcement initiatives and the city-wide Good Neighbor Project.
“I can’t go more than a day on the job without hearing more about traffic enforcement and what traffic concerns people have,” the chief said. “As a former traffic captain with the city of Madison… that is my focus and something I’ve been trying to address since day one.”
He said he’s placed a specific focus on hazardous driving, having utilized grant money this summer from the Bureau of Transportation Safety to fund increased speed enforcement on some of the city’s busiest roadways.
Shortly before Chaney Austin was sworn in June 1, Monona police were in the midst of jumpstarting the Good Neighbor Project, a neighborhood safety alternative to the Neighborhood Watch Program.
The premise of the Good Neighbor Project is to form connections with neighbors to act as a natural form of crime prevention.
Now, Chaney Austin said he’s partnering with the city of Madison to institute the program in neighborhoods that may toe the line between Monona and Madison.
“I’ve teamed up in our Good Neighbor Project with our neighboring community of Madison and East District Police Captain Jamar Gary,” said Chaney Austin. “There is no jurisdictional line of crime that takes place, so it’s important for us to work as a collaborative… because those who are committing these acts don’t care if they’re doing it in the city of Monona or the city of Madison.”
He went on to say that, “the Good Neighbor Project is a good avenue in which we can communicate as a group… to address safety.”
For more information on the local Good Neighbor Project, visit the police department’s website at https://www.mymonona.com/1512/Good-Neighbor-Project.
Pandemic relief
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) were touched on heavily at Wednesday’s roundtable, with Congressman Mark Pocan describing ARPA as “one of the biggest bills we’ve gotten done in decades.”
Pocan, who’s served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin’s second congressional district since 2013, said the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill has been imperative at the local level.
“I know that the ripple effect has been felt throughout a lot of our local units of government and we’re really glad that that was able to happen,” Pocan said. “It got shots in people’s arms, it got money in people’s pockets and it got kids back in school safely.”
Dane County Board Supervisor Sarah Smith, who represents Monona in District 24, said ARPA and CARES funding have helped the county stream $10 million into Second Harvest Foodbank to “address the growing food insecurity that we’ve seen during the pandemic.”
Smith also said $5 million in grant funding from an original pot of $15 million is waiting to be allocated to local small businesses through Dane Buy Local.
Out of the $9.8 million already awarded, 51 of the grant applications were from Monona business owners, Smith said. The average individual grant amount is $8,157.
At the city level, O’Connor said the municipality is continuing to monitor things at the federal level in determining how to utilize its ARPA funding.
“We are still evaluating federal guidance about how we can spend the ARPA money and we are hoping to incorporate that into some of these budget deliberations,” the mayor said. “There’s still information coming out about that from the federal government.”
She said the city has until 2025 to spend those funds.