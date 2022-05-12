 Skip to main content
COTTAGE GROVE

Granite Ridge students, village staff plant trees in honor of Arbor Day

Students in fourth grade at Granite Ridge School in Cottage Grove recently helped plant three trees at the newly-constructed school, in honor of Arbor Day.

Fourth grade students helped plant three honey locus trees on the school’s perimeter, assisted by the village of Cottage Grove arborist, James Rothman.

Rothman said that engaging local students in tree planting at this time of year is an annual tradition.

“They really enjoy it, and we look forward to it every year...The kids love it, they ask great questions,” Rothman said.

The village of Cottage Grove participates in a nationwide program called Tree City USA, a program meant to recognize communities for their sustainability and tree populations. Cottage Grove has participated in this program for 25 years now.

“For a small community, we’re one of the longest” in the program, Rothman said. Cottage Grove was “one of the first that got into it, pushing 30 years... We’re very proud of that acknowledgement.”

To stay in the program, and earn the title of “Tree City USA,” the village must maintain a committee on tree care, have a tree care ordinance, do an Arbor Day observance and spend $2 per capita of its budget towards tree.

Rothman worked with the students, teaching them about the parts of the tree, how best to plant and protect the tree. And, the students got involved, helping fill in the soil around the tree and watering.

