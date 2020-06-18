On June 20, 1970, Carly Ann Ehly, daughter of Mary Ann and Alta Ehly, married Thomas Michael Schmelzer, son of Thomas and Virginia Schmelzer. They were wed at Queen of Peace Church in Madison. Tom and Carly met while working at the Grumpy Troll while Carly was attending West High School and Tom was attending Edgewood High School.
After they were married, they lived for a short time in an apartment on the west side of Madison. Shortly after their first child was born, they moved to McFarland, where they have resided ever since. Tom and Carly have raised four children, all of whom are now married – Wade (Julia) Schmelzer, Angie (Scott) Heiman, Cale (Lauren) Schmelzer and Haley (Dan) Sobczak. They have six grandchildren – Cameron, Lauren, Cameron, Eli, Brevin, and Burke.
Tom spent his entire career working for H & H Industries. Carly did in-home day care for many years, then went on to work for Sport Products Mfg. for 25-plus years. Both Tom and Carly are now retired. They enjoy gardening together, taking car rides and spending time with friends and family.
In celebration of Tom and Carly’s 50th anniversary, the family will have a drive past party at their house, 5608 Scott St., from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. Feel free to drive past (enter from Leanne Street) and offer them a brief congratulations.
