The Monona Public Library, together with The Monona Public Library Foundation, will hold an online party for the whole family to celebrate reading and the Library’s early literacy initiative, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
On Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monona Public Library will host the fifth Annual Play, Grow & Read Celebration with Jim Gill. Enjoy a special, free, online event especially for families with children ages birth to age 7. Log on to the Monona Public Library Facebook page to access the activities.
To enter for a chance to win a prize in a random drawing, sign up online in advance at www.mononalibrary.org or by calling the Monona Library at 608-222-6127. This program is free and open to all ages. Attendees do not have to be participants in the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program in order to enjoy the performance.
The Monona Public Library will have a private Graduation Ceremony to honor children who have accomplished reading 1,000 books before kindergarten over the past year. Parents who would like to participate should contact karen@mononalibrary.org.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a fun and exciting early literacy effort aimed at encouraging families to read at least 1000 books to their preschooler, birth to age 5. It was developed to increase awareness about the importance of early literacy as well as encourage parents and caregivers to embrace their role as their child’s first teacher. Monona has been participating in the program since 2015.
If you read just one book a night, you will have read over 1,000 books to your child in three years. The goal of this project is to help children enter school ready to learn. Reading is one of the most important things you can do to ensure your child’s success when they begin school.
Families can sign up for the free 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Monona Public Library online or email youth@mononalibrary.org. Special storytimes are held regularly, both in English and periodically throughout the year, in Spanish. Each child will receive a parent guide and Woodland Animals Reading Log to keep track of the books that are read. This booklet will give caregivers tips about literacy skills and reading with children, plus suggestions for fun things to do together. Parents also have the option of using an App to track books. Each time the goal of reading 100 books is reached children are encouraged to bring their reading log to the library to receive a stamp, celebrating their accomplishment. Other special prizes will be awarded along the way to 1000 books. (During the COVID-19 pandemic, please request to pick up prizes through our curbside pickup service.)
Monona Public Library offers numerous unique programs and services for people of all ages, with our special collections, e-books, movies, music CDs, computers and free WI-FI services. You can read books, enjoy free storytime programs, and request help bundling a bag of books to pick up for your family to read together. Getting a library card is free for you and your child and Monona Library is fine free.
Visit http://mymonona.com/878/1000-Books-B4-Kindergarten or call 608-222-6127 for more information.
