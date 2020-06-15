The following members of the Monona Grove High School class of 2020 received scholarships from the Monona Grove Education Foundation.
Jacob Fisher - Ahearn Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, and Klement Track and Field Scholarship.
Devin Bilder – Erik Berg Memorial Scholarship.
Mason Vaughan – Erik Berg Memorial Scholarship.
Dorothy Truman-Yadon – Bernards Memorial Scholarship.
Megan Hoberg – Klement Track and Field Scholarship.
Isabella Brandmeier – Gordon and Janet McChesney Scholarship.
Taylor Schroeckenthaler – McCulloch Family Technology Scholarship.
Jade Haase – Keith Sorenson Memorial Scholarship.
Will Schreiner – Keith Sorenson Memorial Scholarship.
Ethan Frydenlund – Neuhauser Family Scholarship.
