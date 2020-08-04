A new historical marker to commemorate a Ho-Chunk burial mound was installed in late July, replacing one that was removed a decade ago.
Located on private property at 4009 Monona Drive, near the former site of prominent Monona resident Knute Reindahl’s house, the mound stretches toward the lake.
“It is so great to have this Wisconsin state historical marker in place, making it one of three honoring Native American effigy mounds here in Monona,” said Rick Bernstein, a member of the Landmarks Commission. “I am very grateful to all the city staff including the planning department, library and public works who pitched in to make the dedication ceremony and now this a reality.”
The marker was initially unveiled in August 2019 at a ceremony at the Monona Public Library.
“As the chair of the Landmarks Commission, I want to acknowledge the work and leadership of my colleague, Alder Jennifer Kuhr, who did much of this work prior to my appointment,” Alder Kristie Schilliing said. “I’d also like to acknowledge our city planner, Doug Plowman, who pulled it all together along with the support of the entire commission. The mound marker looks excellent. I love seeing it when I’m biking past on Monona Drive.”
The Monona Mound is believed to have been built between 700-1100 A.D.
According to the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, the burial mound is the only one surviving to this day out of a group that used to contain another club-shaped mound and two conicals. The mound, wedged between two developed lots, was originally mapped as a “club form” – a conical with a long, tapering tail. It is thought to be a linear mound with a conical one at its end.
It is also believed the mound may have been used as a spring equinox sunset calendar. The mound is pointed a bit north of west. The orientation of the centerline of the mound corresponds to where the last glimmer of the sun would set on a non-obstructed horizon between the first and second day after the spring equinox.
The property on which the mound sits was long owned by the Reindahl family. Reindahl (1857-1936), a violin maker who had been taught wood carving by Native Americans, was committed to protecting the mound.
When the property passed out of the Reindahl family’s hands in the 1980s, area residents and Native Americans started the Monona Heritage Foundation to raise money to buy the property. Although their Save the Mound campaign in 1988 failed to generate enough money to buy the property, it succeeded in having the Monona Mound cataloged as a burial site under Wisconsin’s 1985 Burial Sites Preservation Act. The Monona Mound was the first Native American mound protected under that law.
The original Reindahl home burned to the ground in 2007, and the marker that was there removed.
The Monona Mound is one of the few remaining Indian mounds in Monona. Two are listed on the National Register of Historic Places: the Outlet Mound at Midwood and Ridgewood avenues, and the Tompkins-Brindler Mound Group in Woodland Park. At least 234 mounds once existed on or near the shores of Lake Monona.
