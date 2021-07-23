Lee and Mayfield named to District 3 All-District Team

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams on Thursday, July 15.
Junior Emma Lee of Monona Grove was named as an honorable mention for the Division 1 All-State team. Lee, along with junior teammate Harper Mayfield, were named to the District 3 All-District Team for Large Schools.
Lee finished the 2021 season with a batting average of .619, 40 RBIs and eight home runs for the Silver Eagles. Lee also hit nine doubles and a triple, tying for the team lead in both categories.
Mayfield ended the season with .459 batting average, driving in 11 runs on 34 hits. Mayfield led the team with 27 singles, 34 runs scored and nine stolen bases.