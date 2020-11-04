Dane County Sheriff's Office (DASO) Badge

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash between a car and two bicyclists on County Highway TT in the Town of Sun Prairie.

Ramona Gomez, a 31-year-old driver from Marshall, was cited for inattentive driving after striking two bicyclists from behind on Highway TT. One of the cyclists, 20-year-old Joshua Linn, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other cyclist was not injured.

