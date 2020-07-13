The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed lifestyle changes on nearly everyone, and many people are slowing down and looking at things a little differently. For Monona residents working from or spending more time at home, household improvements may be taking up more of the view.
Many of the homes in Monona were constructed in the 1950s; while most homes have been well maintained, older homes may be lacking in efficiency or amenities, particularly for families with children. Whether one is looking to buy a new home in Monona or upgrade an existing home to meet modern standards or improve energy efficiency, the cost can be prohibitive, said Patricia Howell, a member of the Monona Sustainability Committee.
The Renew Monona Loan Program provides a solution for families looking to purchase or upgrade a home in Monona. Renew Monona was created with the intent of improving the affordability, functionality, attractiveness, quality and energy efficiency of homes in the city.
Funds from the Renew Monona Loan Program are available as a deferred second mortgage loan with a low interest rate over the life of the loan.
“Eligible loan applicants include people purchasing a home for the first time or Monona residents looking to modernize their home and enhance energy efficiency,” Howell said.
Prior to making improvements through the program, homes must be occupied by the applicant for a period of at least two years; assessed property value is factored into determining eligibility.
“There are no age or income restrictions on applying for this program,” Howell said. “For first-time homebuyers, Renew Monona funds may be used toward the down payment of an eligible home.”
Loans also may be used toward home system upgrades (electrical, plumbing, mechanical), energy efficiency improvements like window replacement and insulation and installation of renewable energy technology, or the addition of living space and environmental remediation (asbestos removal, lead).
This program also dovetails with the city’s 100 percent clean energy and resiliency resolution passed by the Monona City Council in March 2019. The resolution is a commitment by the city – in tandem with local schools, businesses and residents – to work together to increase the community’s energy efficiency and make incremental investments in clean energy opportunities.
“With summer now in full swing, it may be a timely use of Renew funds to invest in heat pump installation, new or retrofitted ductless air conditioning systems, or U-shaped, Energy Star-rated air conditioner window units,” Howell said.
For questions about the Renew Monona Loan Program, or for other sustainable living and clean energy tips, visit www.mymonona.com/378/Renew-Monona-Loan-Program.
