From February 19-21, 29 Monona Grove Model UN students “traveled” to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, home of the UNC Tarheels, for their third virtual conference of the year.
Committees and topics ranged from sustainable agricultural development and nutrition education in the World Food Programme, to the fall of the USSR, and the debate on how to best harness the power of the enhanced beings at the Sokovia Accords. Yes, Marvel fans, you read that correctly.
Regardless of the committee and topic up for debate, the theme was collaboration, leadership, and collective contribution. MG’s delegates represented the Silver Eagles with pride and distinction.There were roughly 400 delegates from across the country participating in MUNCH XXI. MG delegates were spread across 16 different committees. Because of their efforts, nine Silver Eagles brought home some well-deserved recognition. Nine awards at a national-level conference is another MG team record.
Best Paper
- Mary Konz - World Food Programme, United States of America
Verbal Commendation (4th Place)
- Cory Accardo - United Nations High Commission for Refugees, Vietnam
- Alex Coller - United Nations Environment Programme, France
- Lauren Fieweger - Crisis of Himalayan Proportions, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli
- Logan Soderholm - International Labour Organization, Russian Union of Industrialist sand Entrepreneurs
Honorable Mention (3rd Place)
- Aidan Curley - Joint Crisis Committee: Republic of Biafra, Lt. Colonel Alexander Madiebo
Best Delegate (1st Place, awarded the prestigious Gavel)●Krishna Elwell - Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural Committee, Saudi Arabia
- Marianna Garey - Sokovia Accords, Wanda Maximoff (The Scarlet Witch)
- Kylie Hollenstein - Camelot: The Kennedy Years, Director of the FBI J.Edgar Hoover
From the Monona Grove School District:
"Please give these individuals a virtual pat on the back if you get the chance. The amount of time and thought that goes into their research and preparation is quite amazing. All of the MG Model UNers have done an amazing job this year creating a community that has been welcoming, hard-working,supportive, and simply a lot of fun to be a part of. The next, and last, conference of the year will require passports as our delegates head to sunn yMexico City. Well, one can dream, can’t they? MG’s Model UN will virtually attend MIMUN March 11-13, where they are looking to finish strong. If you would like more information about ModelUN or find out how you can support the students, please contact jeremy.wallace@mgschools.net or brian.jefferson@mgschools.net."
