Harper Mayfield, Paige Hanson, Karlie McKenzie selected to all-state team; Monona Grove softball earns seven spots on conference team

Seven Monona Grove softball players were named to the Badger-East All-Conference Team with three Silver Eagles taking first-team honors.
“The amount of talent in the Badger-East, by adding Beaver Dam, has really increased, so we’re very happy to represent Monona Grove again with a solid roster,” said Monona Grove head coach Chris Uschan.
Senior outfielder Harper Mayfield was a unanimous choice by the coaches for the first team. Mayfield led the Silver Eagles with a .500 batting average, 11 stolen bases, 41 hits and 35 runs scored.
“When we looked at the stats from all players across the board, Harper had the most hits out of any player that was represented,” said Uschan. “It’d be any coach's dream to have her in the lineup everyday.”
Senior catcher Paige Hanson made the first team, leading the Silver Eagles with 28 RBIs, while also hitting two homers on a .479 batting average. Senior pitcher Karlie McKenzie made the first team after throwing three no-hitters, recording 195 strikeouts in 100 innings pitched, earning a record of 14-2.
Battling injuries throughout the season, junior infielder Dani Lucey and senior outfielder Emma Lee both were selected to the second team.
“Dani probably played three quarters of the season with a fractured hand and injured her shoulder throughout the season, so when you look at her numbers, it’s pretty impressive,” said Uschan.
Lucey batted .463 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, 19 RBIs and scored 27 runs. Lee led the Silver Eagles with four home runs, while hitting a .467 batting average with 25 RBIs. Both players led Monona Grove with three triples.
Sophomore infielder Jeneya Marquez-Perez and sophomore outfielder Bree Loushine were selected as honorable mentions.
“Jeneya is going to be a great player continuing on as a junior and senior. Just a well-spoken kid, works hard, has a great attitude and is a very coachable kid,” said Uschan.
Marquez-Perez hit .286 with six stolen bases. In the circle, Marquez-Perez appeared in six games, earning a 1-1 record with a 4.20 ERA with 14 strikeouts.
Loushine batted .397, hitting two homers, two triples, three doubles and 14 singles. Loushine drove in 11 runs, while scoring 19 runs.
Hanson, Mayfield and McKenzie were selected to the All-District First Team. Lucey was an honorable mention. Mayfield earned a first team selection on the All-State Team, while Hanson was selected to the second team. McKenzie earned a spot as an honorable mention.
“We couldn't be happier for these ladies. Their commitment to be great players shows every single time they set foot on the field,” said Uschan. “For years, these kids have been putting the work in with weights, softball camps, and club teams. They have earned this honor and have helped transform softball at Monona Grove forever.”