Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling sends eight wrestlers to sectionals, takes third at regionals

Eight wrestlers from the Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling team advanced to sectionals, the most in program history, on Saturday, Feb. 12, after MGM placed third at the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton Regional, the program’s highest-ever regional finish.
Senior Guenther Switzer, currently ranked fifth at 220 in D1 by Wisconsin Wrestling, took second to qualify for sectionals. Switzer won by pinfall (5:36) over Beckett Spilde of Stoughton before losing the first-place match by pinfall (2:32) against Jackson Mankowski of Madison La Follette.
Junior Jaden Denman, an honorable mention in state rankings, finished second at 126 and qualified for sectionals. Denman pinned (1:25) Jacob Munson of Verona before being pinned (2:18) by Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton in the first-place match.
Junior Cade Rux advanced to sectionals with a second-place finish at 160. Rux pinned (1:26) Cody Deneys of Mount Horeb/Barneveld before getting pinned (1:54) by John Ruth of Oregon. Rux would go on to pin (3:41) Josh Swartz of Madison Memorial, and pinned (2:38) Atticus Marse of Verona for second place.
Freshman Luke Rux wrestled to a second-place finish at 170, qualifying for sectionals. Rux won his opening match by a 17-2 technical fall over Spencer Lokken of Verona before losing a 9-7 decision to Turner Sieren of Oregon. Rux then won by pinfall (4:20) over Patrick Burke of Madison West, and won second place by injury forfeit over Niko Jemilo of Stoughton.
Freshman Andrew Maly qualified for sectionals, finishing third at 145. Maly scored a pinfall (1:59) over Emmanuel Furlow of Madison La Follette before being pinned (1:01) by Brody Weiler of Madison Memorial. Maly then pinned (4:00) Will Hollister of Stoughton before being pinned (1:07) for second place by Ryan Errthum of Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Freshman Jacob Bonjour took third at 195, qualifying for sectionals. Bonjour pinned (2:32) Jimmy Shields of Verona before being pinned (0:45) by Adam Northington of Madison La Follette. Bonjour scored a pinfall (3:38) over Rodolfo Juarez of Madison Memorial to claim the third-place match.
Freshman Joel Karls advanced to sectionals with a fourth-place finish at 132. Karls won a 13-2 major decision over Joe Stoddard of Mount Horeb/Barneveld before being pinned (0:55) by Cole Sarbacker of Stoughton. Karls placed fourth after losing a 12-4 major decision to Cashes Bufford of Madison Memorial.
Junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre placed fourth at 182, qualifying for sectionals. Dyer-Ysaguirre scored a pinfall (5:00) over Darien Browning of Madison La Follette before being pinned (4:00) by Tyler Wald of Oregon. Dyer-Ysaguirre would be pinned (1:16) by Ryan Lamers of Stoughton before winning fourth place by pinfall (1:11) over Anthony Watters of Madison Memorial.
Sophomore Schawn Thao competed at 152, losing by pinfall (0:22) to Trenton Dow of Stoughton, and getting pinned (1:18) by Judah Sparkman of Madison La Follette.
Junior Blare Wood competed at 138, getting pinned (0:19) by Ethan Soderbloom of Stoughton, and losing by forfeit to Bryson Kundinger of Verona.
Freshman Brevid Roth wrestled at 285, losing by pinfall (5:30) to Garrett Waefler of Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Sectionals will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Atkinson High School.
Team scores: Stoughton 262.5, Verona 146, Monona Grove/McFarland 144.5, Madison Memorial 131.5, Oregon 130, Madison La Follette 109.5, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 106, Madison West 26.