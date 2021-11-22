hot MONONA GROVE GIRLS BASKETBALL Avery Poole scores 28 in Monona Grove girls basketball win over Edgewood csteed csteed Author email Nov 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Silver Eagles opened up the season with a 51-44 comeback victory over Edgewood on Friday, Nov. 19.Senior point guard Avery Poole led all scorers with 28 points. Monona Grove moves to 1-0 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you