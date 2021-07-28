Pink Pumpkin half marathon OK'd for Oct. 9 in Monona

A fall-themed race to raise money for breast cancer awareness will set up shop in Monona on Oct. 9.
All Community Events, an Illinois-based event planning organization, received approval last week from the Monona Parks and Recreation Board to host what they call the ‘Pink Pumpkin 5K, 10K, and half marathon,’ with a start and finish line at the Monona Community Pool parking lot on Nichols Road.
Pink Pumpkin is a new event to the greater Madison area, that raises funds for the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness, event planners said. The Oct. 9 kick-off will mark the event’s very first in-person run.
The event was supposed to kick off last year, but was converted to a virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns.
Organizers said the virtual run was a success with more than 5,000 participants and over $50,000 raised, but they’re excited for more in-person success.
“It did great last year with the virtual race, and we wanted to bring it live in the Madison area, and Monona really stuck out to us,” said Matt Horgan, an event planner with All Community Events. “We love the Madison and Monona area and there’s a great running community there, and we thought, what a better way to do this than creating a race in that area.”
The race is estimated to begin at 1013 Nichols Road between 8 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 9, and will loop around Lake Monona before ending in the same place it started.
Horgan said the group is anticipating roughly 1,000 runners, possibly more.
For comparison, the annual Lake Monona 20K hosted by SSM Health sees 3,000 runners on average, Monona Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Anderson confirmed.
Horgan’s race proposal saw a general consensus of support from parks board members, but some raised concerns on the clean-up process. Horgan assured board members the group will be a good steward.
“We don’t plan on ruining any of your parks or leaving cups and water bottles all around,” Horgan said. “We’ll make sure that we clean up after ourselves, because we know that’s a huge thing with community members and... obviously we want to make it look better when we leave than when we got there.”
Board members unanimously approve the race, though Anderson said that approval is “contingent upon complying with our policies and also our local police department.”
Registration for the race is not yet live, but interested participants can stay up to date on registration at All Community Events’ website, https://allcommunityevents.com/.