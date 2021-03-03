When it rains it pours, but Cottage Grove residents might be able to use that to their advantage in the coming months.
The village of Cottage Grove recently announced a partnership with Rain Water Solutions, a water conservation and rain barrel manufacturing company, to provide low-cost easy installation of rain barrels for residents of the village.
“Have you always wanted to install a rain barrel, but didn’t know where to start? Help is on the way,” the Village of Cottage Grove wrote in a Feb. 18 Facebook post. “This year the village will be partnering with Rain Water Solutions to offer quality, affordable and easy-to-install rain barrels at a great discount to village residents.”
Village Trustee Heidi Murphy has been working with the water conservation company to set up the partnership.
“From my perspective, I’m excited that the village is working to offer this program to residents,” Murphy said. “Rain barrels benefit residents by reducing utility bills and by having the ability to utilize rainwater to water plants instead of tap water, which also reduces overall demand on the water system both short and long term.”
Some additional benefits to the use of rain barrels include containment of high temperature runoff, which affects native plants and animals, and a reduction in the volume of rainwater in storm systems during rain events.
Murphy said the cost of the barrels, which should be available for pre-order as soon as mid-March, will be discounted due to a subsidy provided by the village.
“Rain Water Solutions offers bulk pricing for rain barrels, and the village will be offering an additional small subsidy from the funds designated for sustainability efforts for residents to purchase a rain barrel at an even lower price,” said Murphy.
While a price tag for the barrels has yet to be determined, Murphy said residents can plan on a tentative cost of $55. The bulk price for a barrel is generally $75, but the village expects the subsidy to be approximately $20.
The subsidy will only apply to the first barrel. Any additional barrels purchased by a resident will not qualify for the subsidized price.
“Rain Water Solutions will run the website and process payments and the village will run the pick-up day logistics,” Murphy said. “We are looking at a curbside pick-up day to occur in early to mid-May.”
Staff at Rain Water Solutions say they are eager to get to work with village personnel and deliver sustainable water to Cottage Grove residents.
“Rain Water Solutions has made it our mission to work with government agencies and nonprofits to use rain barrels as an education outreach tool for water conservation and water quality issues,” said Lynn Ruck, co-owner of Rain Water Solutions. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cottage Grove to bring affordable rain barrels to the community.”
Ruck designed the company’s barrels, dubbed ‘Ivy’ barrels, alongside her husband and co-owner of Rain Water Solutions. The barrels come equipped with easy set-up and an environmentally friendly manufacturing process.
“Ivy comes with everything the homeowner needs to set it up and start collecting rainwater right away…[they’re] made of 100% recycled plastic in beautiful North Carolina,” said Ruck.
Every barrel comes with a 50-gallon capacity and lockable mosquito-proof lid. The barrels are designed to stack easily for transportation, with two to three being able to fit in the backseat of an average four door sedan.
Residents can stay tuned to the village’s Facebook page in the coming weeks for more information on how and when to pre-order a rain barrel.
