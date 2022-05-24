Owen Dziedzic wins conference at No. 2 singles, Monona Grove boys tennis ties for second

The Monona Grove boys tennis team finished tied for second, winning one flight at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Friday, May 20.
Senior Owen Dziedzic won the conference tournament at No. 2 singles. Dziedzic won (6-0, 6-0) against Colton Waltz of Milton, defeated Owen Harris of Watertown (7-6, 6-0) and claimed the championship match (6-3, 4-6, 10-7) against Caden Collins of Waunakee.
Senior Chase Lindwall finished second at No. 1 singles, losing (6-1, 6-2) in the championship match to Tyler Nelson of Waunakee. Lindwall won (6-0, 6-0) against Colin Fister of Beaver Dam and defeated Hayden Schreier of Stoughton (6-1, 6-0) to advance to the championship match.
At No. 1 doubles, seniors Carter Ryan and Joe Binzley finished in second place, losing the championship (6-1, 6-1) to Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw of Milton. Ryan and Binzley won (6-2, 2-6, 10-4) against Jaxon Wipperfurth and George Zimbic of Watertown, and defeated Quentin Schroeder and Brandon Freber of Beaver Dam (6-2, 6-1) to advance to the championship.
Freshman AJ Nelson finished third at No. 3 singles, winning the third-place match (2-6, 6-3, 10-3) against Phillip McCloskey of DeForest. Nelson won his opening match (6-3, 6-3) against Caleb Fast of Fort Atkinson before losing (6-2, 6-2) to Trevor Bird of Watertown.
Junior John Rathgeber won the No. 3 singles third-place match (6-2, 6-0) against Tyler Machotka of DeForest. Rathgeber won (6-0, 6-0) against Chris Braker of Beaver Dam in his opening match, but lost (7-5, 1-6, 10-7) to Jackson Barta of Watertown.
Junior Bode Kroll and sophomore Lincoln Metcalfe took third at No. 2 doubles, winning the third-place match (3-6, 6-4, 10-8) against Sean Kelliher and Zander Koellen of Watertown. Kroll and Metcalfe defeated Riley Doyle and Cougar Hoffner of Beaver Dam (6-1, 6-4) before losing (6-1, 6-2) to Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor of Waunakee in the quarterfinals.
Senior Ben Auby and junior Dillon O’Brien placed fourth at No. 3 doubles. Auby and O’Brien lost the third-place match (5-7, 6-4, 10-8) to Alex Evans and Colton Conway, and were defeated (6-3, 7-5) by Xander Priest and Noah Sell of Wauankee.
Team scores: Waunakee 14, Monona Grove 11, Watertown 11, Milton 8, DeForest 6, Beaver Dam 3, Stoughton 2, Fort Atkinson 0.