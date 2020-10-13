Is your yard filled with terrifying tombstones, spooky spiders, or petrifying pumpkins? If so, the village of Cottage Grove wants you to enter the “Ghostly Grove Tour 2020” home decorating contest.

Ghoul Lines and Rules

All decorations must be in the front yard

Decorated participating house must submit a photo no later than Wednesday, October 21st by midnight to Trista Taylor (TCTaylor@village.cottage-grove.wi-us).

Must be a Cottage Grove Resident

Participating houses must have displays running or turned on from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 — Saturday, Oct. 31

By participating, your home will be listed in the Ghostly Grove Tour Guide which will be released to the public for viewing Monday, October 26th.

The public will vote from Oct. 26-31 and the village will award the top three houses gift cards from Kwik Trip, Culver’s and Oakstone. The voting link will be shared via Facebook. on Monday, October 26th.

Winners will be announced Monday, November 2nd!

Homes are best viewed from dusk until 9 p.m. beginning Oct. 26 — 31.

The village wants to remind parents that some displays may not be appropriate for all ages. Parents, please use your discretion. Please be courteous and respect the homeowners’ rights and property during your adventure.

