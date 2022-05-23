Jordan Hibner earns medalist honors against Milton; Monona Grove boys golf fifth at conference

Senior Jordan Hibner earned medalist honors on Wednesday, May 18 in a Monona Grove boys golf 304-296 loss to Milton at the Beloit Country Club.
“He’s one of our better guys with his short game. He’s really good around the green, and he’s able to save a lot of strokes,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel.
Hibner finished with a 71, one stroke ahead of Chance Austin of Milton for first place. Senior Mitch Hackel carded a 73, senior Jacob Frederickson earned a 74 and sophomore Rylan Conley scored an 86. Sophomore Isaiah Erb finished with an 88, which was not used in the team tally.
Badger Conference Championship
At the Badger-Conference Championship, the Silver Eagles finished fifth at Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, May 18.
Senior Jacob Frederickson finished one stroke off the lead, taking third with a score of 74, earning first-team all-conference.
“He’s had a really good career. His freshman year, he was a second team all-conference player, we didn’t have a year because of Covid for his sophomore year. Last year, he was the player of the year and then this year, he was first team all-conference,” said Zweifel.
Senior Jordan Hibner carded an 83, sophomore Isaiah Erb shot an 85 and senior Mitch Hackel scored an 87. Sophomore Rylan Conley scored an 89, which was not used in the team tally.
“We’re hoping those guys can give us about an 86 to 87, that’s what we’re hoping for. We’re always trying to get those guys under 88,” said Zweifel.
Xander Wuetrich of Milton earned medalist honors, defeating Lincoln Hottmann of DeForest in a one-hole playoff after both golfers scored a 73.
Team scores: Waunakee 307, Milton 314, DeForest 314, Fort Atkinson 322, Monona Grove 329, Stoughton 329, Beaver Dam 377, Watertown 437.