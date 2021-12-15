Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
MONONA GROVE BOYS SWIM

Caleb Jondle wins four events against Fort Atkinson; Silver Eagles third at Invite

  • 1 min to read

The Monona Grove Silver Eagles won four total events on way to a third-place finish at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Senior Cameron Tejeda took first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.06 seconds as sophomore Ethan Johnson (55.98) took sixth. Tejeda won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.21 seconds.

Senior Caleb Jondle won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes and 4.86 seconds. Jondle took third (2:04.15) in the 200-yard individual medley as freshman Hayden McGlynn (2:10.47) finished sixth.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior Jonah Elfers, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda won with a first-place time of 3:16.90.

Elfers swam to a fourth-place finish (22.68 seconds) in the 50-yard freestyle. Elfers finished third with a time of 49.33 in the 100-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Tejeda, McGlynn, Johnson and Jondle took third with a time of 1:42.51. Johnson took third overall in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.33.

The 200-yard freestyle team of McGlynn, senior Eli Kuzma, sophomore Danny O’Malley and Elfers took third with a time of 1:35.08. McGlynn took eighth (1:08.04) in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Team scores: Sun Prairie 511.5, Badger 346, Monona Grove 306, McFarland 208.5, Edgewood 208, Oregon 175, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 162, Baraboo 70, Jefferson/Cambridge 67, DeForest 44, Fort Atkinson 40, Watertown 32.

Monona Grove 119

Fort Atkinson 51

Senior Caleb Jondle won four events for the Silver Eagles in their 119-51 dual-meet win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Jondle, senior Jonah Elfers, freshman Hayden McGlynn and senior Eli Kuzma won with a time of one minute and 47.33 seconds. Elfers led a 1-2-3 finish for MG in the 200-yard individual medley, taking first (2:15.02) as Danny O’Malley (2:20.91) took second and freshman Braydon Campbell (2:30.85) ended in third.

Sophomore Ethan Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.13 with McGlynn taking second with a time of 1:57.63. Senior Cameron Tejeda (22.09) took first place in the 50-yard freestyle as Kuzma (24.68) took second. Tejeda cruised through the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.23 seconds as Dan Krapfl (57.81) of Fort Atkinson took second.

Jondle won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.16 seconds and won the 100-yard backstroke (58.47), narrowly beating out Johnson (58.65), who took second. Elfers (5:33.36) swam to a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle as Kuzma (5:52.89) took second.

McGlynn (1:08.03) took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with junior Joey Thompson (1:15.15) in second and Campbell (1:16.51) in third. Swimming to a time of 1:35.10, Johnson, McGlynn, O’Malley and Tejeda won the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Kai Studt
Buy Now

Senior Kai Studt competes at the Badger Relays. Studt, along with Ethan Johnson, Danny O'Malley and Caleb Jondle won the 400-yard freestyle (3:37.85) against Fort Atkinson. 

Senior Kai Studt, Johnson, O’Malley and Jondle won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:37.85.

Team scores: Monona Grove 119, Fort Atkinson 51.

Tags

Recommended for you