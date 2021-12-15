Caleb Jondle wins four events against Fort Atkinson; Silver Eagles third at Invite

The Monona Grove Silver Eagles won four total events on way to a third-place finish at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Senior Cameron Tejeda took first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.06 seconds as sophomore Ethan Johnson (55.98) took sixth. Tejeda won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.21 seconds.
Senior Caleb Jondle won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes and 4.86 seconds. Jondle took third (2:04.15) in the 200-yard individual medley as freshman Hayden McGlynn (2:10.47) finished sixth.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior Jonah Elfers, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda won with a first-place time of 3:16.90.
Elfers swam to a fourth-place finish (22.68 seconds) in the 50-yard freestyle. Elfers finished third with a time of 49.33 in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Tejeda, McGlynn, Johnson and Jondle took third with a time of 1:42.51. Johnson took third overall in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.33.
The 200-yard freestyle team of McGlynn, senior Eli Kuzma, sophomore Danny O’Malley and Elfers took third with a time of 1:35.08. McGlynn took eighth (1:08.04) in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Team scores: Sun Prairie 511.5, Badger 346, Monona Grove 306, McFarland 208.5, Edgewood 208, Oregon 175, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 162, Baraboo 70, Jefferson/Cambridge 67, DeForest 44, Fort Atkinson 40, Watertown 32.
Monona Grove 119
Fort Atkinson 51
Senior Caleb Jondle won four events for the Silver Eagles in their 119-51 dual-meet win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Jondle, senior Jonah Elfers, freshman Hayden McGlynn and senior Eli Kuzma won with a time of one minute and 47.33 seconds. Elfers led a 1-2-3 finish for MG in the 200-yard individual medley, taking first (2:15.02) as Danny O’Malley (2:20.91) took second and freshman Braydon Campbell (2:30.85) ended in third.
Sophomore Ethan Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.13 with McGlynn taking second with a time of 1:57.63. Senior Cameron Tejeda (22.09) took first place in the 50-yard freestyle as Kuzma (24.68) took second. Tejeda cruised through the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.23 seconds as Dan Krapfl (57.81) of Fort Atkinson took second.
Jondle won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.16 seconds and won the 100-yard backstroke (58.47), narrowly beating out Johnson (58.65), who took second. Elfers (5:33.36) swam to a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle as Kuzma (5:52.89) took second.
McGlynn (1:08.03) took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with junior Joey Thompson (1:15.15) in second and Campbell (1:16.51) in third. Swimming to a time of 1:35.10, Johnson, McGlynn, O’Malley and Tejeda won the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Senior Kai Studt, Johnson, O’Malley and Jondle won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:37.85.
Team scores: Monona Grove 119, Fort Atkinson 51.