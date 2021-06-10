In a nearly five-hour meeting, the Cottage Grove Village Board interviewed four engineering firms on Monday, June 7, which are being considered for all of the village’s future engineering and design services.
Cottage Grove went out for proposals on engineering services earlier this year. The village has contracted with MSA, a Wisconsin-based engineering firm, for the last 35 years.
The village board heard from MSA, along with three other newcomers.
The board heard from Strand Associates, a multidisciplinary firm with offices in Madison and Milwaukee, and Ruekert and Mielke, an employee-owned firm based in Madison.
Vierbicher Associates of Madison, a planning engineering firm with four locations in Wisconsin, also joined the conversation.
Village board members questioned the firms on their visions for sustainability, and keeping future projects environmentally conscious and what steps the firms were taking toward diversity, equity and
inclusion. They also questioned succession plans in case of staff turnover, and what firms can do to keep project cost estimates accurate.
The village board took no action after hearing presentations from the firms. Further discussion, and a possible selection, are expected at a June 21 meeting.