Cottage Grove police dog retires

After nine years of service, Cottage Grove’s K9 officer Larz has retired.
“Today is bittersweet day for the Cottage Grove Police Department,” the department wrote in a social media post last week, announcing the retirement of Larz. “K-9 Larz has not only served the citizens of the village of Cottage Grove, but also Dane County as a whole.”
Larz began working with the department in 2013. He’s the first ever K-9 unit to work for the Cottage Grove Police Department.
“It’s time for him to enjoy his retirement,” said Cottage Grove Police Officer Anthony Koratko, Larz’s handler. Larz has “worked hard for the agency.”
“It’s not that Larz is showing any signs of slowing down,” Koratko continued. “You don’t want to keep running these dogs until they don’t want to do the job anymore”
Koratko has been partners with Larz since the beginning, and the pair live together. Koratko said he’s had Larz since the dog was a year old.
Koratko said the community worked hard to get the K-9 unit off the ground, fundraising to purchase Larz, training, outfitting the unit and making the proigram sustainable. Koratko and the police department credited local vet Laura Knipfer for caring for Larz, local businesses and residents who donated to the program, and Canine Corner for making him look nice.
Koratko said that Larz has paved the way for a future K-9 unit in the department if Cottage Grove wants one.
Cottage Grove lietenant Matthew Wagner told the Cottage Grove Village Board on Feb. 7 that the department was considering searching for a replacement for Larz this year. That process could take about six months, he said.
During his nine years of service, the police department said that Larz was instrumental in tracking and aprehending fleeing suspects, “taking drugs off the streets of Cottage Grove,” and built relationships with the community, the social media post said.
Koratko said that Larz has worked on burglary cases, apprehending suspects, checking on individuals in distress, and numerous drug cases. Larz’s talent tracking was an important tool for the department, he added.
Off the clock, Koratko said that Larz enjoys going on walks and being outdoors.
“He’s a great little guy,” Koratko said.
Koratko said that Larz particularly enjoyed participating in the two Cottage Grove parades – the Firemen’s Festival parade in June every year, and the Christmas in the Grove parade in December. He loved riding in the parade and meeting people.
“He’s quite an attachment to certain people in the community,” Koratko said.
Even though Larz is retiring, Koratko said, the dog will still be a member of the community.
“He’s Cottage Grove’s dog,” Koratko said.
The department is looking into holding a farewell event for Larz, to give the community a chance to wish the pup well. Koratko said that’s likely to happen later this year.