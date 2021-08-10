Note: The following letter was addressed to Monona Grove School Board members and copied to the newspaper.
Dear School Board Members:
As a resident of the Monona Grove School District, I would like to voice my support for continuing the School Resource Officer program. The new agreement should include, as described in the recent Community Herald article, what the local Police Chiefs have described as a more detailed agreement on particular situations that may arise.
Our most important resource is the next generations. The SRO program helps protect those resources. Just because we have not had a major incident, as too many other schools in the US have, does not mean that we should put the student’s safety in jeopardy.
Thank you.
Richard Wood
Town of Cottage Grove