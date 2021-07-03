Lake Ripley Country Club results for June 22

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization competed in bookend for 18-hole golf on June 22.
Jan Tremain won first place and low putt honors in the first flight, with Lisa Nelson taking second place. Second flight was won by Joyce Gehler, who also tied Wendy Lehr in low putts. Nelson sank a birdie on the 11th hole, and Betty Litscher scored a birdie on the 12th hole.
For the nine-hole golfers, the first flight was taken by Denise Lind and June Schuler. Sue Adas won the low putts for the round.
In flight two, Virginia Newcomb took first place. Peach Beahlen took second with Gina Eggert, Sue Buell and Jan Benzinger all tying for third. Buell won the low putts with a five-way tie between Newcomb, Eggert, Buell, Vicki O’Kane and Jackie Slinde for second place.
Julia Clark won flight three and Marilyn Lueder won low putts.